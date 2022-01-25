Christina Aguilera Offers Support to Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera supported her fellow former Disney child star Britney Spears after the end of her 13-year conservatorship battle with her father. She spoke about the controversy two months after refusing to do so during the 2021 Latin Grammys in November. After that, Spears took to social media to call out Aguilera for ‘refusing to speak when you know the truth’.

Christina Aguilera extends support to Britney Spears

According to ANI, the singer appeared on the Enrique Santos Show where she was asked whether she wanted to reconnect with the former Disney star. When asked if she was interested, she replied, “Yes.”. That is something I am always open to. There’s a subject I need to be careful about because I wouldn’t want to speak out of turn about someone I admire and respect so much.

‘I couldn’t be happier for Spears,’ the actress said. ‘Every woman deserves to feel empowered and own that.’ The way she sees fit. I am always available for support. ”I love connecting with other women like that.”

Aguilera made these remarks two months after snubbing Spears in an interview in which she declined to discuss whether she had communicated with the singer since being released from conservatorship. It was Aguilera who dodged the question by simply replying, “I can’t… but I’m happy for her.” Spears then called her out by taking to her Instagram and writing, “I love you.”

“I love and appreciate everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak the truth when you know it is a lie.”. Three years in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it so hard for people to talk about it? I went through it. For the unfamiliar, both singers worked together on the popular Disney show Micky Mouse Club from 1993-1994 and rose to fame during the 2000s with their pop music.

