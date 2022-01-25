Connect with us

Entertainment Trending News

Christina Aguilera Offers Support to Britney Spears
Advertisement

Entertainment News Trending News

How did Hudson Madsen, Son of Actor Michael Madsen, Die?

Entertainment Trending News

Hudson Madsen, Son of actor Michael Madsen Dies at 26

Entertainment Trending News

Marilyn Manson Denies Raping Evan Rachel Wood on Music Video Set

Entertainment Trending News

Evan Rachel Wood Claims Marilyn Manson Raped her During a Video Shoot

Entertainment Trending News

Damon Albarn Apologizes to Taylor Swift for Claiming She didn't Write her Songs

Entertainment Trending News

Netflix Releases the First Pinocchio Trailer, Starring Guillermo del Toro

Entertainment Trending News

Kid Rock Announces Huge Tour 2022: Dates, Tickets, Special Guests

Entertainment Trending News

Pam and Tommy Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Entertainment Trending News

Dwayne Johnson and his Daughter's Peanut Butter Game Prank

Entertainment

Christina Aguilera Offers Support to Britney Spears

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

1 day ago

on

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera supported her fellow former Disney child star Britney Spears after the end of her 13-year conservatorship battle with her father. She spoke about the controversy two months after refusing to do so during the 2021 Latin Grammys in November. After that, Spears took to social media to call out Aguilera for ‘refusing to speak when you know the truth’.

Christina Aguilera extends support to Britney Spears

According to ANI, the singer appeared on the Enrique Santos Show where she was asked whether she wanted to reconnect with the former Disney star. When asked if she was interested, she replied, “Yes.”. That is something I am always open to. There’s a subject I need to be careful about because I wouldn’t want to speak out of turn about someone I admire and respect so much.

‘I couldn’t be happier for Spears,’ the actress said. ‘Every woman deserves to feel empowered and own that.’ The way she sees fit. I am always available for support. ”I love connecting with other women like that.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Must Read: Julia Fox on People Saying She’s Dating Kanye West for Money

Aguilera made these remarks two months after snubbing Spears in an interview in which she declined to discuss whether she had communicated with the singer since being released from conservatorship. It was Aguilera who dodged the question by simply replying, “I can’t… but I’m happy for her.” Spears then called her out by taking to her Instagram and writing, “I love you.”

“I love and appreciate everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak the truth when you know it is a lie.”. Three years in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it so hard for people to talk about it? I went through it. For the unfamiliar, both singers worked together on the popular Disney show Micky Mouse Club from 1993-1994 and rose to fame during the 2000s with their pop music.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

Also Check:

Kanye West Lets New Songs Do The Talking at ‘Donda’ Listening

 USNIB

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?