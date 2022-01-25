Julia Fox on People Saying She’s Dating Kanye West for Money

Kanye West and Julia Fox have been making headlines recently for their relationship, having been spotted together on various dates, and celebrating New Year’s together, among other things. Fox recently spoke out about stories surrounding her new ‘Grammy award-winning’ boyfriend, as well as her alleged relationship with Kanye for ‘money and attention.’

Julia quips in a new episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast that Kanye’s dating stint has brought a sudden spotlight to her life. People claim she’s only in it for the fame.

“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.'” she stated. Julia then went on to address these people with a witty remark.

Must Read: Julia Fox Wears Matching Denim With Kanye West on the Red Carpet

Julia Fox denies claims of her dating Kanye West for money

Page Six reports that the 31-year-old model and actor stated, “I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s be honest.” She cited the importance of creating art and “putting things into the world.” She said, “Watch my movie, read my book,” noting these things are more exciting than people’s intense scrutiny. She added, “I could care less.”.

She also spilled the beans on the dinner she attended with West and other notable personalities, including Madonna and Antonio Brown. Initially, the dinner was supposed to be just her and Madonna, but others ended up joining the party.

“For someone like me, who is such a control freak and is so used to taking care of herself, to just let go and let Kanye take care of me is foreign at this point in my life,” Fox said in an interview with Interview Magazine.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s ex and the mother of his children, does not appear to have gotten over Kanye despite having a gala time with Fox. According to a source, Kanye intends to get back together with Kim and is willing to make the necessary arrangements. Both Kanye and Kardashian filed for divorce last year, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

Also Check:

USNIB