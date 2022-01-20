Yugioh Master Duel: Release Date, Platforms, and Game Modes

Yugioh Master Duel: Bringing the popular fantasy card game to life in the virtual world is the YuGiOh! franchise. With the launch of Master Duel, fans may have finally found a digital card game that stayed true to the core deck building and mechanics that have defined the game since its launch over two decades ago. I’ll give you a quick overview of YuGiOh! because there are many intricacies to explore. Let’s start with Master Duel.

YuGiOh! The video game Master Duel actually launched on January 19, 2022, despite reports that it would launch sometime during Winter 2021. The game launched simultaneously across multiple gaming platforms, including PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and even mobile (iOS and Android).

It’s great news for fans that Master Duel is free so they can jump right in and start collecting cards right away. Players can purchase Structure Decks, additional card packs, cosmetics, and accessories using in-game currency, called Gems. To unlock all the goods, you may need to shell out some cash. However, Master Duel also provides methods to earn Gems as part of the game’s progression system without spending any money.

In terms of both Dueling and Deck Building, long-time YuGiOh! Fans will be most concerned about the gameplay mechanics. According to the trailers, Master Duel’s Deck Building potential is immense, with over 10,000 cards available. The game allows you to build your deck around a chosen base (“Three Main Cards”), with layers of flexibility and customizability, such as filtering by Card Type or Attribute.