Connect with us

News Video

Fishermen Film Rare Encounter with Pink Dolphins in Gulf of Thailand
Advertisement

News News Video

Enraged Briton Allegedly Pushes his Wife Off 8th Floor Balcony

Crime & Legal News Video

Traffic Policeman Rides Hood of Escaping Mitsubishi for 2 Kilometers

News News Video Northen Thailand

British Tourist Living in Chiang Mai Airport Given Accommodation

News News Asia News Video

China Lied, People Died, Lying Comes Naturally to China's Communist

News News Asia News Video

Taiwan Health Officials Report No New Cases of Virus from Wuhan

News News Video

60 Year-old Burmese Man Sets Himself of Fire After Losing His Job

Health News Video

Nurses in Bangkok Handcrafted Tiny Face Masks for Newborns

News News Video

Muslim Patient Jumps to His Death on Last Day of Covid-19 Quarantine

News News Video World News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discharged from Hospital

News Video

Fishermen Film Rare Encounter with Pink Dolphins in Gulf of Thailand

Published

24 mins ago

on

Rare pink dolphins come out to play

Fishermen in the Gulf of Thailand have filmed a rare encounter with pink dolphins, which scientists say are becoming bolder. Above all in the absence of tourists during the coronavirus pandemic.

The footage shows three of the dolphins swimming close to a fishing boat in calm waters off Koh Pha Ngan, an island in southeastern Thailand.

“I was so impressed, because I never imagined I would get to see pink dolphins,” said Chaiyot Saedan, the fisherman who provided the video to Dispatch Live.

Thailand’s pink dolphins are a subspecies of the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin and are listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union For Conservation of Nature.

There are also about 150 of these pink dolphins living around the Gulf of Thailand. According to Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, the director of the Phuket Marine Biological Center, its also rare to see them.

“Due to less traffic with the coronavirus lockdown, the pink dolphins now have a more comfortable habitat. That is why they tend to show up more,” Kongkiat said.

Not that much is known about these dolphins who are a sub-species of white Chinese dolphins. Furthermore its thought there are around 2000 in the wild. And around 150 in Thailand.

A variety of the the Indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphin, they’re also considered “vulnerable.” They are also included on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List. They are considered a threatened Species. Meaning they are “at high risk of unnatural (human-caused) extinction.”

Pink Dolphins Filmed in the Gulf of Thailand

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement