Photo Stunt Goes Viral as Airline Crew Pose on Boeing Wings
Published

25 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – A shocking video clip has sent shockwaves through the aviation world, capturing airline staff members engaged in a dangerous and controversial stunt on the wing of a Boeing 777 aircraft. The incident occurred as a Swiss International Airlines flight prepared to depart for Zurich, leaving passengers and experts in disbelief.

Captured by passengers waiting in the terminal, the video showcased flight attendants and ground crew members participating in a whimsical photo shoot on the aircraft’s wing. The spectacle included an air hostess taking on the persona of a Disney princess, twirling and striking poses for the camera. In an unexpected twist, she gestured for a male airline crew member to join her near the open emergency exit.

The male crew member obliged and proceeded to perform various poses, including a bodybuilder’s stance and even a Superman-style pose. The scene continued with another crew member stepping in to capture clear photos, while two ground crew members took snapshots in front of the aircraft’s engine on the ground level.

However, what may have seemed like a lighthearted moment has ignited a firestorm of criticism from both the global online community and aviation professionals. The controversy stems from the fact that such actions not only lack professionalism but also pose a significant threat to life.

The Boeing 777‘s wing stands at approximately 5 meters (16.4 feet), and a fall from such a height could have dire consequences. Safety experts emphasize that airline crew members are strictly permitted to step onto the aircraft’s wing only in severe emergencies that require passenger evacuation, not for playful photoshoots.

Swiss International Airlines officials, including Deputy President Martin Knuchel, have vehemently condemned the behavior of the crew members involved. Expressing anger and disappointment, they have called for an end to such misconduct, highlighting the breach of safety and professionalism exhibited in the incident.

The global aviation community shares these concerns, as professionals recognize that actions like these undermine the seriousness of safety protocols and set a dangerous precedent. The incident also reflects poorly on the airline’s reputation and casts a shadow on the commitment to passenger safety.

In addition to the potential safety hazards, the incident has prompted questions about accountability and responsibility. A 39-year-old flight supervisor for the departure expressed deep embarrassment over his colleagues’ behavior and emphasized that it lacked the standards expected in the industry.

Interestingly, this incident echoes a recent case in which cabin crew members were accused of behaving badly on a flight from Vietnam to Thailand. However, the narrative shifted when a social media influencer present on the flight shed new light on the incident, suggesting that unruly passengers were at fault.

As the controversy unfolds, it is a stark reminder of the importance of professionalism, safety, and responsible behavior within the aviation industry. The incident also underscores the power of social media in shaping public perception and shedding light on complex situations.

SEE ALSO: Boeing Plans To Eliminate About 2,000 Financial And HR Jobs By 2023
