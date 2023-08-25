[VIDEO] 16-Year-Old Pakistani-British Student Sets New Record With 34 GCSE Subjects Passed

(CTN NEWS) – Mahnoor Cheema, a 16-year-old student of British-Pakistani origin, has achieved something truly extraordinary.

Mahnoor has set a remarkable and unprecedented record, both within the United Kingdom and on the international stage, by successfully passing a total of 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) level – a feat that is nothing short of astounding.

During her Year 10 studies as an independent candidate, Mahnoor demonstrated her exceptional abilities by excelling in 17 subjects, each marked with the highest A* grades. This remarkable achievement laid the foundation for what was to come.

Mahnoor Cheema: Shattering Records with 34 GCSE Subjects and Inspiring Journeys

In a twist of even greater distinction, Mahnoor expanded her academic accomplishments by mastering an additional 17 subjects, elevating her overall tally to an astonishing 34.

This achievement now stands as the pinnacle in the history of both UK and EU GCSEs, with Mahnoor holding the record for the greatest number of subjects ever taken by a student.

Her proficiency spans an impressive array of disciplines including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Economics, Sociology, Psychology, English Literature, Latin, German, French, Classical Civilization, History, Film Studies, and Drama, among others.

Mahnoor’s journey is an inspiration to students and educators alike, demonstrating what remarkable dedication, intellect, and determination can accomplish.

Ten years ago, a Pakistani student named Haroon Tariq established a remarkable record by achieving an impressive total of 47 A grades in both his O Level and A Level exams for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE).

In a recent discussion with a national daily, Mahnoor Cheema shared the inspiring story of her own journey.

From Lahore to Academic Eminence: Mahnoor Cheema’s Journey of Achievements and Aspirations

Originally hailing from Lahore, Pakistan, Mahnoor’s parents, Barrister Usman Cheema and Mrs. Tayyaba Cheema, relocated to the UK in 2006 to provide their children with opportunities for higher education at prestigious institutions like Lincoln’s Inn and SOAS.

Having received her early education at a private school in Lahore, Mahnoor later joined Langley Grammar School in West London when she reached Class 5.

This exceptional young individual, proudly of Pakistani heritage, boasts a range of other notable achievements. Apart from her academic feats, Mahnoor has gained global recognition for her impressive IQ score of 161 on the Mensa IQ Test.

She now surpasses the intelligence quotient of Albert Einstein, who was renowned for his IQ of 160. In terms of cognitive prowess, Mahnoor ranks among the elite 1% of individuals worldwide.

Among the youngest in the UK to embark on a music diploma journey, Mahnoor has also achieved distinction in Grade 8 for both ABRSM Music Theory and Practical exams.

Additionally, she has secured a coveted spot as a finalist in the prestigious John Locke essay competition, the awards ceremony for which is slated to be held in Oxford later this year.

Mahnoor’s thirst for knowledge extends beyond her GCSE subjects. Her profound aspiration to dedicate her life and profession to aiding others is propelled by her profound love for the field of medicine.

This unyielding determination prompted her to undertake the University Clinical Aptitude Test (UCAT) and the Biomedical Admissions Test (BMAT) at the tender age of 15.

Her performance in these tests was nothing short of exceptional, as evidenced by her impressive score of 3,290, positioning her within the 99th percentile of test takers.

