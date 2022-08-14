Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga Openers Ends in 0-0 Draw

The La Liga Santander opener between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano ended in a 0-0 draw.

Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha made their league debuts under Xavi after a busy summer transfer market for Barcelona.

Sadly for the over 80,000 Blaugrana fans at the Camp Nou, the new era began with a sputter, thanks to Stole Dimitrievski, who helped Rayo return to Madrid with a point.

When Lewandowski thought he had opened the Blaugrana’s account in the 12th minute, the referee blew the play offside.

Raphinha was left all alone at the edge of the box after Ousmane Dembele picked him out. However, the Brazilian shot over the bar with his first attempt.

In the opening 45 minutes Rayo had the best chance, with Pedri curling a first-time strike just wide of the target.

Despite Ronald Araujo’s sliding movements, Alvaro Garcia was able to dribble past him down the left. The Spaniard was denied from close range, however, by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

After the restart, lightning came close again. A fraction too long later, Sergio Camello chipped his close-range effort over the bar after Ter Stegen blocked the angle just enough.

Ansu Fati responded with a long-range effort, but Dimitrievski did well to push it out of danger as Rayo grew more optimistic about their visit to Barcelona.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal-bound effort was blocked by Dimitrievski, while Franck Kessie’s goal with two minutes remaining was correctly disallowed for Fati’s offside.

After Sergio Busquets picked up a second yellow in injury time, some jeers erupted in the final minutes.

