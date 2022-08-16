Connect with us

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 1-1 Draw Highlights

The Liverpool team’s poor start to the Premier League continued when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace following Darwin Nunez’s red card.

On the opening day of the season, Liverpool dropped two points to newly promoted Fulham as they lost ground on title rivals Manchester City.

In his first preseason game at home, Davante Adams talks about his expectations for the upcoming season with the Raiders.

Having played two games, they have already fallen four points behind Pep Guardiola’s champions after their return to Anfield. Wilfried Zaha scored on the break for the hosts despite dominating the first half.

As a result of Nunez’s mindless headbutt on Andersen, Joachim Andersen was sent to the bath early for his troubles.

Read: Salah has been Served Exit Warnings at Liverpool FC

Luis Diaz’s solo goal in the second half salvaged a point for Jurgen Klopp’s men, but it’s not a result Klopp will particularly cherish.

Nunez, making his first full Premier League appearance with Anfield, was inexplicably unable to control his emotions as he ran at his opponent twice in rapid succession with referee Paul Tierney watching.

It’s likely that any regret he felt when the red card was first brandished only grew as his teammates fought for a winner late on.

Liverpool would have won if they hadn’t been a man down for so long, something their big-money signing should keep in mind the next time a cool head is needed.

A bright spot for the Reds on a dispiriting evening, Colombian showed that he is well positioned to continue his remarkable start with a bravura strike that ensured a share of the spoils.

Regardless of the season’s outcome, Diaz is certain to be a key player for Klopp’s team.

 

Everton’s Mina (ankle) Is Out For Eight Weeks

 
