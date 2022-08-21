Real Madrid to 4-1 Win Over Celta Vigo “Highlights”

When Brazilian midfielder Casemiro moved to Manchester United, manager Carlo Ancelotti handed the position to newly acquired $88 million acquisition Aurelien Tchouameni, and the team didn’t miss a beat.

In addition to playing with personality, the 22-year-old Frenchman rarely made a mistake.

In spite of the loss of Casemiro, Real Madrid still has so much star power in its squad, and Luka Modric stole the show in the 4-1 win. Besides his outstanding goal, he also contributed to the team’s third goal with his through pass to Vinicius.