Real Madrid to 4-1 Win Over Celta Vigo “Highlights”
Vinicius Jr. and Fede Valverde scored in transition in the second half to complete the scoring. In addition to that, Real Madrid was poised to add another goal, but Karim Benzema gave Eden Hazard a penalty kick, which the Belgian’s goalkeeper saved.
When Brazilian midfielder Casemiro moved to Manchester United, manager Carlo Ancelotti handed the position to newly acquired $88 million acquisition Aurelien Tchouameni, and the team didn’t miss a beat.
In addition to playing with personality, the 22-year-old Frenchman rarely made a mistake.
