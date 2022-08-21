Connect with us

News Video Sports

Real Madrid to 4-1 Win Over Celta Vigo "Highlights"
Advertisement

News Video Sports

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 1-1 Draw Highlights

Chiang Rai News News News Video

Mae Sai Chiang Rai Inundated by Flood Waters, 2,000 Homes Flooded

News Video Sports

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga Openers Ends in 0-0 Draw

News Video Sports

Manchester United Humiliated by Brentford 4-0

News Video Sports

Prison Inmates in Thailand Muay Thai Fight for Freedom

News News Video

Cops Face Charges After YouTube Video of Head Stomping Goes Viral

News News Video Ukraine War

Ukraine Attack on Russian Forces Destroys 20-30 Tanks

News News Video

Forced Haircuts Debate Heats Up With Students in Thailand

News Learning News Video

Dove Commercial Stirs Debate Over Forced Student Haircuts in Thailand

News News Video Regional News

Traffic Accidents Kill 278 People in Just 7 Days in Thailand

Sports News Video

Liverpool Beats Manchester City 3-2 to Reach FA Cup Final

News Video News News Asia

Myanmar Junta Torches Thousands of Villages to Stamp Out Resistance

News Video

7 Tactics to Make Your Video Go Viral

Crime News Video

Gold Shop Customer Shot and Killed by 3 Armed Robbers

Sports News Video

PGA Tour Threatened by Saudi Money in Asian Tour

Sports News Video

Manchester United Beat Brentford 1-3 in Premier League Table

News News Video World News

Smart Guns' Aim to Reduce Shooting Deaths in the U.S.

Sports News Video

Tottenham Comes From Behind to Defeat Morecambe 3-1

Sports News Video

Liverpool Tromps Shrewsbury 4-1- Watch Goals & Highlights

News Video

Real Madrid to 4-1 Win Over Celta Vigo “Highlights”

Avatar of CTN News

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Real Madrid had a comfortable 4-1 victory at Celta Vigo on Saturday, making it two wins in a row to start the LaLiga season. In Vigo, the defending La Liga champions destroyed the locals 4-1 for their second straight road victory in the league.
Benzema and Aspas scored early penalties for the two teams, but Modric took control after that. His unstoppable curling strike from 20 yards gave Madrid the lead three minutes before halftime.
Fede Valverde real madrid

Vinicius Jr. and Fede Valverde scored in transition in the second half to complete the scoring. In addition to that, Real Madrid was poised to add another goal, but Karim Benzema gave Eden Hazard a penalty kick, which the Belgian’s goalkeeper saved.

When Brazilian midfielder Casemiro moved to Manchester United, manager Carlo Ancelotti handed the position to newly acquired $88 million acquisition Aurelien Tchouameni, and the team didn’t miss a beat.

Fede Valverde real madrid

In addition to playing with personality, the 22-year-old Frenchman rarely made a mistake.
In spite of the loss of Casemiro, Real Madrid still has so much star power in its squad, and Luka Modric stole the show in the 4-1 win. Besides his outstanding goal, he also contributed to the team’s third goal with his through pass to Vinicius.
On Sunday, August 28, Real Madrid will travel to Espanyol hoping to continue their winning streak.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading