Connect with us

News Video

[VIDEO] Private School Shut Down Amid Teacher's Controversial Actions In Uttar Pradesh, India
Advertisement

News Video

Video of a Teacher Telling Kids to Slap a Muslim Student Sparks Outrage in India

News Video

[WATCH] Unidentified Attacker Fatally Shoots 3 Black Individuals in Jacksonville, Florida Store

News Video

Photo Stunt Goes Viral as Airline Crew Pose on Boeing Wings

News News Video

[VIDEO] 16-Year-Old Pakistani-British Student Sets New Record With 34 GCSE Subjects Passed

News Video

Chandrayaan 3 Makes Space History: India Moon Landing Live News

News News Video World News

[VIDEO] Drone Explodes Over Kremlin, Russia Quickly Blames Ukraine

News Video

Mother Bound to Wheelchair and Two Sons Die in Houston House Fire

News Video Sports

Liverpool and Everton Plat to a 0-0 Stalemate

News Video Sports

Real Madrid to 4-1 Win Over Celta Vigo "Highlights"

News Video Sports

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 1-1 Draw Highlights

Chiang Rai News News News Video

Mae Sai Chiang Rai Inundated by Flood Waters, 2,000 Homes Flooded

News Video Sports

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga Openers Ends in 0-0 Draw

News Video Sports

Manchester United Humiliated by Brentford 4-0

News Video Sports

Prison Inmates in Thailand Muay Thai Fight for Freedom

News News Video

Cops Face Charges After YouTube Video of Head Stomping Goes Viral

News News Video Ukraine War

Ukraine Attack on Russian Forces Destroys 20-30 Tanks

News News Video

Forced Haircuts Debate Heats Up With Students in Thailand

News Learning News Video

Dove Commercial Stirs Debate Over Forced Student Haircuts in Thailand

News News Video Regional News

Traffic Accidents Kill 278 People in Just 7 Days in Thailand

News Video

[VIDEO] Private School Shut Down Amid Teacher’s Controversial Actions In Uttar Pradesh, India

Published

13 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – Authorities in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, have taken the step of closing down a private school, Neha Public School, where a disturbing incident occurred.

This action was prompted not only by the inappropriate behavior of a teacher but also due to the school’s failure to meet the educational standards set by the department.

The students from Neha Public School will be relocated to government schools or nearby educational institutions.

This decision comes after a teacher named Tripta Tyagi, who was involved in the incident, expressed a lack of remorse for her actions in an interview with NDTV news channel.

Teacher’s Islamophobic Remarks and Encouragement to Slap Muslim Student Emerge in Uttar Pradesh, India

The incident that led to this closure involved a young Muslim student who was subjected to mistreatment. The student’s family reported that he was subjected to physical abuse merely for making errors in his multiplication tables.

The incident was captured on video and quickly gained traction on social media platforms over the weekend.

In the video, Ms. Tyagi can be heard instructing her students to physically hit the seven-year-old Muslim classmate. The distressing footage portrays the teacher encouraging the students to strike the boy more forcefully, even as he cries.

The child’s father reported the incident to the police and subsequently withdrew his child from the school. However, he chose not to press charges against the teacher.

Nevertheless, the video ignited a firestorm of outrage on social media, with numerous users demanding appropriate action be taken against the teacher for her behavior.

It is important to address such incidents swiftly and responsibly to ensure the safety and well-being of students and maintain the integrity of the educational environment.

A case has been officially filed against Ms. Tyagi by the police, although she has not been taken into custody. The charges brought against her are of a bailable nature.

On Sunday, Shubham Shukla, the education officer, confirmed that authorities were actively investigating the incident.

An unnamed official, as reported by the Indian Express newspaper, revealed that the school’s infrastructure was lacking, including a shortage of lighting and fans, and the absence of proper classroom divisions for different grades.

Controversial Interview: Ms. Tyagi Defends Actions as Outrage Over School Incident Grows

Ms. Tyagi has not yet issued a statement regarding the closure of the school.

However, during an interview with the NDTV news channel, she defended her actions, asserting that they were a necessary means to “manage” and “handle” the students within the school environment.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage on a national scale, prompting several opposition politicians to label it as a “hate crime.” The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a Hindu nationalist political group, has held governance in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

Rahul Gandhi, a member of India’s opposition Congress party and a Member of Parliament (MP), criticized the BJP for exacerbating religious tensions across the country.

He shared on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), “Instilling the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, and transforming a sacred institution like a school into a breeding ground of animosity.

This is the same divisive fuel spread by the BJP that has ignited conflicts throughout India.”

During a visit to the United States in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized to journalists that there was “absolutely no room for discrimination” within India.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs