[VIDEO] Private School Shut Down Amid Teacher’s Controversial Actions In Uttar Pradesh, India

(CTN News) – Authorities in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, have taken the step of closing down a private school, Neha Public School, where a disturbing incident occurred.

This action was prompted not only by the inappropriate behavior of a teacher but also due to the school’s failure to meet the educational standards set by the department.

The students from Neha Public School will be relocated to government schools or nearby educational institutions.

This decision comes after a teacher named Tripta Tyagi, who was involved in the incident, expressed a lack of remorse for her actions in an interview with NDTV news channel.

Teacher’s Islamophobic Remarks and Encouragement to Slap Muslim Student Emerge in Uttar Pradesh, India

The incident that led to this closure involved a young Muslim student who was subjected to mistreatment. The student’s family reported that he was subjected to physical abuse merely for making errors in his multiplication tables.

The incident was captured on video and quickly gained traction on social media platforms over the weekend.

In the video, Ms. Tyagi can be heard instructing her students to physically hit the seven-year-old Muslim classmate. The distressing footage portrays the teacher encouraging the students to strike the boy more forcefully, even as he cries.

The child’s father reported the incident to the police and subsequently withdrew his child from the school. However, he chose not to press charges against the teacher.

Nevertheless, the video ignited a firestorm of outrage on social media, with numerous users demanding appropriate action be taken against the teacher for her behavior.

It is important to address such incidents swiftly and responsibly to ensure the safety and well-being of students and maintain the integrity of the educational environment.

India may have made it to the moon but millions of Muslims still don't have basic rights as Muslims are lynched in public sight. In this school the teacher asks Hindu children to slap a Muslim child, even berating them if they don't slap hard enoughpic.twitter.com/ci0YVgDpl2 — muslim daily (@muslimdaily_) August 25, 2023

A case has been officially filed against Ms. Tyagi by the police, although she has not been taken into custody. The charges brought against her are of a bailable nature.

On Sunday, Shubham Shukla, the education officer, confirmed that authorities were actively investigating the incident.

An unnamed official, as reported by the Indian Express newspaper, revealed that the school’s infrastructure was lacking, including a shortage of lighting and fans, and the absence of proper classroom divisions for different grades.

Controversial Interview: Ms. Tyagi Defends Actions as Outrage Over School Incident Grows

Ms. Tyagi has not yet issued a statement regarding the closure of the school.

However, during an interview with the NDTV news channel, she defended her actions, asserting that they were a necessary means to “manage” and “handle” the students within the school environment.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage on a national scale, prompting several opposition politicians to label it as a “hate crime.” The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a Hindu nationalist political group, has held governance in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

Rahul Gandhi, a member of India’s opposition Congress party and a Member of Parliament (MP), criticized the BJP for exacerbating religious tensions across the country.

He shared on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), “Instilling the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, and transforming a sacred institution like a school into a breeding ground of animosity.

This is the same divisive fuel spread by the BJP that has ignited conflicts throughout India.”

During a visit to the United States in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized to journalists that there was “absolutely no room for discrimination” within India.