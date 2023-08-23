Chandrayaan 3 Makes Space History: India Moon Landing Live News

(CTN News) – Chandrayaan 3 landed on the moon after a 40-day journey from Sriharikota’s Sathish Dhawan Space Center.

Vikram, which crashed into the moon’s surface during previous Chandrayaan missions, has finally reached the south pole.

Earlier this week, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced it was about to activate the automatic landing sequence of the spacecraft, triggering an algorithm that will take over once it reaches its destination and help it land.

PM Modi says the mission’s success belongs to everyone.

