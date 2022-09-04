Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

In the Premier League on Saturday Everton and Liverpool played to a 0-0 stalemate draw, denying Everton a first win of the season.

Both Premier League teams hit the goal posts in the first half at Goodison Park Stadium in Everton, with Tom Davies denied by the upright for Everton, followed by Darwin Nunez and Luiz Diaz for the visitors.

Jordan Pickford made several fine saves in the home goal after the break, while Neal Maupay should have scored after joining Everton from Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek.

An Everton fan’s dream came true when Conor Coady tapped home at the far post, only for the goal to be ruled out after a lengthy video review for offside.

Liverpool and Everton Plat to a 0-0 Stalemate

Dwight McNeil’s deflected shot almost caught Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson out, while Mohamed Salah struck the post in stoppage time, but both sides had to settle for a point.

Liverpool FC are now in fifth place with 9 points after six matches, six points behind Arsenal, who visit Manchester United on Sunday. Since the beginning of the Premier League season, Everton has not won a game.

Following two consecutive home victories, Liverpool went into Saturday’s derby confident of achieving further derby glory at a ground where they had not lost in 12 years.

Even with big-money signing Nunez up front, Liverpool struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park.

In the first half, Liverpool created a few openings, with Pickford’s save to tip Nunez’s effort onto the crossbar the most impressive.

In the second half, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp introduced Roberto Firmino as a fourth attacker, and Pickford had to make three saves in quick succession.

Liverpool and Everton Plat to a 0-0 Stalemate

From there, the game opened up. A close range shot from Everton’s Maupay should have broken the deadlock. However, he fired too close to Liverpool’s Alisson before he played an active role in what he thought was the opening goal.

To the delight of the away fans, Coady thought he had timed his arrival at the back post to perfection for his first Everton goal. However, he was adjudged offside.

Similarly to their dramatic midweek win over Newcastle United, Liverpool thought they had snatched it at the death. However, Salah’s first-time effort cannoned off the upright once again, with Pickford getting just a faint touch.

Everton has drawn more goalless matches against Liverpool than any other team in both English top-flight history (36) and Premier League history (12).

 

