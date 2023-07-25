Worldcoin: OpenAI’s Sam Altman Launches Eyeball Scanning Crypto Project

(CTN News) – Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency project launched by AI entrepreneur Sam Altman, has raised eyebrows with its dystopian approach to issuing digital coins.

The initiative offers individuals the opportunity to receive crypto tokens in exchange for a scan of their irises. While proponents believe it could distinguish humans from AI online and possibly pave the way for an AI-funded universal basic income, critics worry about potential privacy concerns and concentrated power.

As the project gains popularity and expands globally, it remains to be seen whether it will be successful in achieving its ambitious goals.

The Scanning Process and Vision of Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s primary objective is to confirm whether a participant is a human or a robot. To achieve this, individuals must undergo a scanning process involving their face and iris.

The process takes about 10 seconds and, upon successful completion, grants them 25 free Worldcoin tokens, currently valued at approximately $2 each. Notably, the crypto coins are not offered to US citizens due to regulatory concerns.

Worldcoin’s claim of distinguishing humans from AI online has the potential to revolutionize the digital landscape. Additionally, the project speculates that its system could serve as a basis for an AI-funded universal basic income, but the specific mechanisms for achieving this goal remain unclear.

Controversies and Criticisms

The launch of Worldcoin has sparked both excitement and criticism. While some see the use of specialized hardware systems for privacy protection, privacy experts express concern over sensitive data gathering and potential misuse.

The issue of operators’ tactics, especially those targeting sign-ups in poorer nations, has also come under scrutiny.

Notable figures in the cryptocurrency space, such as Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, have weighed in on the project.

Buterin expressed excitement about the privacy safeguards but also raised concerns about Worldcoin potentially wielding too much power. Dorsey, on the other hand, took a more critical stance, characterizing the project as “cute” while issuing a cautionary dystopian warning.

Worldcoin’s Future and Challenges

As Worldcoin continues to grow in popularity, it aims to establish more scanning sites worldwide, with plans to roll out 1,500 Orbs globally.

Despite attracting a diverse audience, with people queuing in various locations, concerns remain about the project’s practicality and the long-term value of its tokens.

Sam Altman, the driving force behind the project, welcomes criticism and believes that trying ambitious initiatives like Worldcoin is essential for progress. Nonetheless, the project faces significant challenges in garnering widespread support and addressing privacy and regulatory concerns.

Conclusion

Worldcoin’s launch has captivated the public’s attention, with its unique approach to cryptocurrency distribution. While it seeks to solve significant challenges, including confirming human identity online and exploring the concept of an AI-funded universal basic income, the project is not without controversy.

As it continues to develop and expand, only time will tell whether Worldcoin can overcome its dystopian aura and achieve its lofty goals in the evolving world of cryptocurrency.