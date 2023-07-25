Elon Musk Explains Rebranding Twitter Dumping the Blue Bird for an X

Elon Musk has defended his decision to remove Twitter’s distinctive blue-bird emblem for an X as a step towards transforming the company into a broad platform for communications and financial transactions, a goal he’s dubbed “the everything app.”

“This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing,” Musk remarked of Twitter’s apparent weekend decision to crowdsource a logo from supporters and use it as the company’s new emblem. “When it was just 140 character messages back and forth – like birds tweeting – the name Twitter made sense.”

The billionaire’s envisioned X app, which will connect Twitter’s underlying infrastructure with x.com, a web address that already serves as a routing service to Twitter, layers conversation, multimedia, and “the ability to conduct your entire financial world.”

In tweets made in support of Musk’s redesign, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino stated that X would contain fintech services such as payments and banking. Yaccarino, a newcomer to the company, is tasked with repairing trust with advertisers and customers alike following Musk’s string of abrupt and seemingly arbitrary adjustments.

Musk recently posted that Twitter’s advertising revenue has been cut in half, while larger rival Meta Platforms Inc. launched a direct competitor this month with its Threads app. According to media professionals and analysts, the decision to redesign Twitter as X has refocused attention on the social site, but it is unlikely to overcome the possible billions of dollars in lost brand value.

Musk has discussed modelling X on WeChat, the Tencent Holdings Ltd super-app used by the vast majority of Chinese for everything from payments to texting, as well as online financial services like consumer loans. It’s unclear what the billionaire has in mind for X in particular.

Elon Musk is a well-known entrepreneur and business leader who has made significant contributions to numerous fields such as technology, space exploration, and electric automobiles. He was born in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 28, 1971. Musk is the founder and CEO of SpaceX, the CEO and lead designer of Tesla, Inc., the CEO of Neuralink, and the founder of The Boring Company. He also co-founded PayPal and the Zip2 Corporation.

Elon Musk’s undertakings include the following important highlights:

SpaceX: (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.) is a commercial aircraft manufacturing and space transportation firm founded in 2002. Its goal is to minimise space transportation costs and enable Mars colonisation. SpaceX has successfully launched and landed reusable rockets, as well as participated in numerous trips to the International Space Station (ISS).

Tesla, Inc.: Elon Musk joined Tesla Motors, a maker of electric vehicles, in 2004, and eventually became its CEO and product architect. Tesla was instrumental in popularising electric vehicles and encouraging sustainable transportation. The company manufactures electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and solar items.

Musk co-founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology startup focused on developing brain-computer interfaces, in 2016. Neuralink’s goal is to enable direct communication between the human brain and computers, which could revolutionise medical treatments and human-computer interactions.

The Boring Company: Founded in 2016, The Boring Company specialises on tunnel building and infrastructure initiatives. Its goal is to reduce traffic congestion by building subterranean transportation tunnels for high-speed travel.

Elon Musk’s entrepreneurial initiatives have had a considerable impact on their individual industries, earning him a reputation as one of the modern world’s most important and innovative figures.

Twitter: Elon Musk made an unsolicited offer to buy the firm on April 14, to which Twitter’s board originally replied with a “poison pill” approach to oppose a hostile takeover, before overwhelmingly accepting Musk’s $44 billion buyout offer on April 25,2022.

Musk added that he intended to add new features to the platform, open-source its algorithms, eliminate spambot accounts, and support free expression.

The transaction was completed on October 27, and Musk became Twitter’s new owner and CEO immediately. Twitter was taken private and integrated with X Corp, a new parent company.