Apple Is In Talks To License Gemini AI For iPhones, According To Reports

(CTN News) – Following a report that Apple is in talks to license Gemini for future iPhones, Alphabet’s shares closed up more than 4% on Monday. Apple stocks closed with a gain of less than one percent.

Google’s Gemini program features chatbots, code assistants, and a wide range of generative artificial intelligence tools.

A report claims that Apple has been in discussions with Alphabet-owned Google about the possibility of licensing and building the Gemini artificial intelligence engine into its upcoming iPhone model as part of a licensing deal.

Reported that the two tech giants are “in active negotiations” for Gemini to power some of the new features on the iPhone software expected later this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Apple is expected to release iOS 18,

The next big update for iPhone, at its Worldwide Developers Conference later this month. When the company has a “big event” like that, the company may be able to talk more about the plans it has for generative AI and when it usually talks about its latest mobile software before it is released to consumers later this year.

In the company’s annual shareholder meeting in February, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company would invest “substantially” in artificial intelligence as part of its future growth strategy.

“Over the next few months, I’m looking forward to sharing with you the ways in which we believe generative AI can enable us to redefine the future in a very positive way,” Cook said.

In addition, it cites sources indicating that the company has recently held discussions with OpenAI, and is considering using its model. This is according to sources.

Nevertheless, the report noted that, “the two parties have yet to agree about the terms or branding of an AI agreement or to decide on how it will be implemented.”

Despite our best efforts, we were unable to independently verify the report. When contacted by either Apple or Alphabet, neither company responded immediately when asked about the report.

SEE ALSO:

Google Misquoted Exchange Rate Again, Says Malaysia Central Bank