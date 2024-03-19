Meta Under Federal Scrutiny: Investigation into Drug Dealing on Facebook and Instagram

(CTN News) – A report suggests that the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Meta, is undergoing federal scrutiny in the United States. According to The Wall Street Journal, Virginia prosecutors are actively investigating allegations that Meta facilitated illicit drug sales online, and that authorities are investigating potential drug dealing on Facebook.

Meta’s potential involvement in Illegal drug sales

According to a report published Sunday, citing sources familiar with the investigation and obtained documents, prosecutors issued subpoenas last year to individuals involved in the investigation.

As a result of these court orders, individuals involved in the investigation were required to appear before a grand jury. As a result, the prosecutors have begun to ask questions as part of a criminal investigation.

In addition, the report also cites prosecutors who have also asked for records pertaining to “violent drug content on Meta’s platforms and/or the illicit sale of drugs via Meta’s platforms,” according to the subpoenas.

Why is the US investigating Facebook?

There have been allegations that telehealth companies have taken advantage of COVID-19 restrictions and have limited access to healthcare. The companies allegedly ran advertisements for a wide variety of drugs and medications, including those for anxiety and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as offering to sell these drugs directly to the public.

These ads have, unfortunately, contributed to a rise in the abuse of controlled substances such as Adderall and other illegal drugs. According to the report conducted by the outlet, patients and employees associated with the matter were interviewed and their interviews were later cited.

How have things worsened for Facebook?

Is there a problem with unapproved medications? That’s what Meta is dealing with at the moment. Vendors are advertising fake versions of popular weight loss drugs and selling them without FDA approval, causing chaos at Meta right now.

In spite of the fact that Meta has scrubbed some flagged ads, they keep popping up like stubborn weeds, according to the outlet.

FDA takes part in the investigation involving Meta

According to the report, prosecutors are also looking for information regarding the content of drugs or the sale of illegal drugs on Meta’s platforms, and the FDA is working together with prosecutors to investigate the matter.

“It’s against our policies to sell illicit drugs, and we are working hard to find and remove this content from our services,” a Meta spokesperson told WSJ, according to WSJ.

“Meta actively cooperates with law enforcement authorities in order to combat the sale and distribution of illicit drugs,” he added in his statement.