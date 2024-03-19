Micron And Taiwan Semiconductor Move Up The Rankings

(CTN News) – Micron Technology (MU) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) are trading higher as financial firms upgrade their shares based on continued interest in artificial intelligence.

Based on the increased demand for advanced materials produced by Taiwan Semiconductor, Bank of America has raised its price target on Taiwan Semiconductor from $760 to $880. Morgan Stanley has raised Micron’s price target to $78 per share, in light of demand for high bandwidth memory space.

Transcript of the video

Due to the hype surrounding artificial intelligence, Micron raised two price hikes this week. It has raised its price target on Taiwan Semiconductor shares, describing the company as a key enabler of artificial intelligence with a long-standing leadership position.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Micron, citing the market’s clear desire to pay higher multiples for AI companies.

Let’s take a look at the stock prices of both companies as well as explore what was behind the call. I will begin with Taiwan Semi, if you will, because Bank of America has raised its price target, the new price target, to $155 here in the Micron United States. Don’t ask me what structural advanced node demand means.

It will take me a little while to investigate this further since I studied marketing and business law in college. But anyhow, the advanced nodes must be structurally strong, which is supported by AI’s strength, computing power, and saving requirements as well. Brad Lin stated this in his Monday note.

SEANA SMITH: Of course. Moreover, they are extremely optimistic about the potential of a partnership with Intel going forward. According to them, this has the potential to be a positive development. Intel outsourcing to Taiwan Micron Semiconductor is expected to increase sales here from 3% to 6% by 2025.

