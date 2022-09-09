Zurich vs. Arsenal Odds, Picks, How To Watch, Europa League Predictions

(CTN News) – Zurich vs. Arsenal: Football insider Brandt Sutton predicts FC Zurich’s win over Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League. As 2022 Europa League action continues on Thursday, FC Zurich and Arsenal FC will face off for the first time.

After starting the season without a win through seven matches, the Swiss Super League squad defeated two teams in the Europa League qualifying playoffs on Thursday to advance to the group stage.

Despite losing its first game of the English Premier League season, Arsenal is still in first place and looking to rebound in Europe. Paramount+ offers live streaming of the match so you can watch all the action.

Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland will host the match at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time. According to Caesars Sportsbook’s latest odds, Arsenal is the -360 favorite on the 90-minute money line, while Zurich is the underdog at +900. There is a good chance of a draw on Thursday.

There is, however, an over-under for goals of 3.5. The match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their Premium plan.

Zurich vs. Arsenal: How to watch

Zurich vs. Arsenal date: Thursday, September 8

Zurich vs. Arsenal time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Zurich vs. Arsenal streaming: On the Paramount Network

Here are our predictions for Arsenal vs. Zurich in the UEFA Champions League

You need to check out SportsLine’s soccer insider Brandt Sutton’s predictions ahead of Thursday’s match between Viborg and West Ham. A former collegiate soccer player, Sutton has been SportsLine’s top soccer editor for more than five years.

Since he has been following soccer closely for much longer, he factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make informed decisions.

This keeps an eye on the pulse of the game throughout the world. Sutton has also been on a roll with his profitable bets, finishing 133-99 in his last 232 soccer predictions, returning nearly $3,000 for $100 bettors.

With a -130 payout, Sutton picks Arsenal to win by at least 1.5 goals against Zurich. In their first season on the road, the English Premier League club didn’t compete in any European competitions last year.

Mikel Arteta is likely to change his lineup following Arsenal’s league defeat to Manchester United last weekend, but is confident a changed lineup will succeed.

“Striker Eddie Nketiah has shown that he can lead Arsenal’s attack when given the chance,” Sutton told SportsLine. Last season, he netted in five of his final seven matches in the Europa League. He has scored in each of his last two starts in the Europa League.

