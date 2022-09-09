Aaron Judge Hits His 55th Home Run And Keeps Pace With His 65th

In the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, the Yankees slugger hit his 55th home run.

Despite facing stiff competition from Los Angeles, Angels star Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge fourth-inning homer carried the Yankees to a 5-4 victory.

A home run by Judge would set a new Yankees record for most in a season with 25 games remaining. In order to reach the milestone, he will need to hit a home run every 2.5 games.

A record 61 home runs set by Roger Maris in 1961 is just six away from being matched by Judge.

Following New York’s 7-1 victory in the second game of the doubleheader, Judge said he was glad to get a run on the board.

“That’s all I can really say. We were kind of shut down there for a little while by the rookie [Twins pitcher Louie Varland], who had a good quick pace, working all of his pitches. According to MLB.com, the home run [Judge hit] sparked some stuff, a little bit of offense,” he said.