Aaron Judge Hits His 55th Home Run And Keeps Pace With His 65th
Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

50 mins ago

on

Aaron Judge

(CTN News) – Aaron Judge won’t give up. It is getting harder and harder for him to reach 60 home runs because opposing pitchers are starting to pitch around him more and more.

A 55-year-old Aaron Judge knows how to deal with scaredy-cat pitchers

He hit 55 home runs for the year in game one of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, keeping him on track for 65 for the year if he maintains his current pace. The NBA’s Aaron Judge is chasing a record, but he realizes it’s imperative to stay on top.
In the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, the Yankees slugger hit his 55th home run.
Despite facing stiff competition from Los Angeles, Angels star Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge fourth-inning homer carried the Yankees to a 5-4 victory.
A home run by Judge would set a new Yankees record for most in a season with 25 games remaining. In order to reach the milestone, he will need to hit a home run every 2.5 games.
A record 61 home runs set by Roger Maris in 1961 is just six away from being matched by Judge.
Following New York’s 7-1 victory in the second game of the doubleheader, Judge said he was glad to get a run on the board.
“That’s all I can really say. We were kind of shut down there for a little while by the rookie [Twins pitcher Louie Varland], who had a good quick pace, working all of his pitches. According to MLB.com, the home run [Judge hit] sparked some stuff, a little bit of offense,” he said.
This season could be a historical one for the 30-year-old slugger – with six home runs in April, 12 in May, 11 in June, 13 in July, nine in August and four this month, Judge is one home run away from 65.
It would be the fifth season in MLB history with 65 or more home runs. Barry Bonds had 73 home runs in 2001, the most ever in a single season
