Rams vs. Bills: Schedule, Time For NFL’s Thursday Night Football

(CTN News) – Rams vs. Bills: It is a matchup between a Super Bowl champion and a Super Bowl contender that kicks off the NFL season in 2022. Thursday night marks the start of the Rams’ title defense under Matt Stafford and Sean McVay.

This will be a very early litmus test for the Super Bowl hangover. In 2022, the band returns after an offseason marred by uncertainty over the futures of McVay and Donald.

In the same way, Josh Allen and the Bills can be judged by the same litmus test. The Chiefs’ divisional round victory over Buffalo quickly became legendary – and spurred the NFL to change overtime rules in 2022.

It’s a new season, and one Super Bowl-winning defector is headed from the West Coast to Western New York: Von Miller traded his Rams blue and gold for Bills blue and red (and green aplenty).

On what channel is the Rams vs. Bills game broadcast today?

Game: Bills vs. Rams

Date: Sept. 8, 2022

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com, fuboTV, and DAZN (in Canada)

NBC will air the opening game of the 2022 NFL season between the Rams and Bills. The game will be the last on NBC’s slate before “Thursday Night Football” moves exclusively to Amazon Prime Video in September.

The NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and Peacock will stream the game (cable subscription required), as well as FuboTV

Rams vs. Bills start time

Date: Thursday, Sept. 8

Thursday, Sept. 8 Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 8 marks the start of the 2022 NFL regular season at 8:20 p.m. Eastern Time (5:20 p.m. Pacific Time).

As the Bills travel to California to take on the defending Super Bowl champions, they will be playing at SoFi Stadium.

Rams vs. Bills NFL live stream

The Bills vs. Rams game will be broadcast on NBC on Thursday night. Cable subscribers can watch the game on NBCSports.com and Peacock subscribers can watch it on Peacock.

NBC is available on FuboTV, along with CBS, Fox, NFL Network, and ESPN family of networks, meaning you won’t miss a thing during the 2022 NFL season.

Rams vs. Bills Streaming options include:

NFL+

SlingTV

YouTube TV

Schedule for Week 1 of the NFL

The 2022 NFL schedule will once again start with a Thursday night game featuring the defending Super Bowl champion and finish with “Monday Night Football” – though there will be no doubleheader on that night.

Other must-watch games include Baker Mayfield’s revenge game against the Panthers when the Browns play in Charlotte; a battle between young quarterbacks between the 49ers’ Trey Lance and the Bears’ Justin Fields; and Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle on “MNF” as a Bronco.

