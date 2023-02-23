WWE Leans On Social Media Ahead Of Possible Sale

(CTN NEWS) – This year, WWE, the $6.5 billion sports entertainment giant that already reigns supreme in social media, will strive to increase its online presence.

WWE is opening three overseas TikTok accounts after the WWE Espaol TikTok handle acquired nearly 2 million followers in its first year. WWE’s main TikTok account just hit 20 million followers, making it the first sports league to accomplish so.

WWE already has a sizable online following, and this trend does not seem to be slowing down.

The company’s YouTube channel exceeded 92 million followers in the fourth quarter, making it one of only 10 channels on the site to break the 90 million subscriber milestone, according to Paul Levesque, the company’s chief creative officer and director who wrestled as Triple H.

Major League Baseball has 4.05 million subscribers, the National Football League has 10.6 million, and the National Basketball Association has 19.8 million.

One explanation is that the WWE does not have an off-season as the NFL, NBA, and MLB do. All throughout the year, it provides fresh content from television programs and exclusive live events, which its audience adores.

WWE Attempting To Establish A Stronger Presence For Itself

Due to the company’s extensive online presence, some of the most well-known athletes in the world have to deal with it in their social media posts.

Patrick Mahomes, the MVP of the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback of the team that won Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, shared a picture of himself on Twitter carrying the Vince Lombardi trophy in one hand and a WWE belt in the other.

About 23 million people have seen the picture, and the number is constantly rising.

According to Christopher Zook, chairman, and chief investment officer of CAZ Investments, WWE stands apart on social media platforms because of ongoing innovation and entertainment.

It has continuously discovered methods to pique attention and adapt to shifting consumer behavior, according to Zook. They have based their success on the fan service and viral aspects of their content.

According to Zook, increased sports viewing has raised the value of organizations with a sizable fan base, putting WWE to the front of the pack for businesses trying to grow into new markets, especially when attracting important demographics with disposable income.

Also, a more affluent audience is becoming more prevalent on the platforms where the WWE is most active.

95% of people between the ages of 18 and 29 use YouTube, according to a Pew Research Center survey on social media use by American adults in 2021.

WWE Has Been Quick To Collaborate With Businesses

Next year, TikTok will surpass Facebook as the social network that American individuals over 18 use the most, predicts Insider Intelligence.

In the United States, TikTok users between the ages of 18 and 24 will spend an average of one hour per day on the site this year, predicts the research firm.

And WWE has been willing to collaborate with individuals that have a sizable social media following, most recently with Logan Paul.

Paul pulled out his phone and recorded himself flying from the ropes onto Roman Reigns three months after joining WWE last year.

Levesque reported that the video, which outperformed all social media posts for the Stamford, Connecticut-based corporation last year, generated over 40 million views in less than 24 hours across Paul’s and WWE’s social networks.

About 26.5 million people watched Paul and wrestler Ricochet’s midair ring crash last month on all platforms.

The firm also advertises digital programs like “The Bump,” a weekly program that is streamed live every Wednesday on all of WWE’s digital and social media platforms.

Levesque said in a post-earnings conference call this month, “Look for us to debut more digital original programming in 2023.”

How prospective purchasers view WWE’s social media presence and future prospects will serve as the test.

Meanwhile, Wall Street Has A Very Bullish Outlook For The Media Company

Despite the recent decline in all of the major U.S. stock markets, shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. have climbed by 50%.

When Vince McMahon, the founder of WWE, rejoined the board of directors and returned to the organization late last year, speculation about a sale gained momentum.

In a letter dated Dec. 20 but released in January, McMahon stated, “Given the rapidly evolving media landscape in which more and more companies are seeking to own the intellectual property offered on their streaming platforms, I firmly believe that the best thing to do for WWE’s shareholders and other stakeholders is to undertake a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.”

According to Zook of CAZ Investments, prospective purchasers are aware that social media has changed the game.

“It’s easy to understand why sports franchises like the WWE are becoming a more enticing asset to own when you mix the staying power of live sporting events with the rapid expansion of subscription-based content and an extensive social media presence,” Zook added.

