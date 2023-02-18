Watch The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023 Online. Get TV Info, Rosters, Teams, And More

(CTN News) – There will be two teams packed with star power at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game this Friday in Salt Lake City. At the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah, the likes of DK Metcalf and 21 Savage will take to the court.

Team captains will be Jazz governor Ryan Smith and NBA legend Dwyane Wade. Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn will coach Team Dwyane along with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Coaches include Lisa Leslie, rapper Fat Joe, and World Series champ Alex Bregman.

Among the celebrities on Team Dwyane are NBA champion Dwyane Wade, Nicky Jam, Jesser, actor Simu Liu, comedian Hasan Minhaj, NFL star DK Metcalf, Janelle Monáe, WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, rapper 21 Savage, actor Ranveer Singh, tennis player Frances Tiafoe, and Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint.

As part of Team Ryan, Ryan Smith is with singer Kane Brown, rap artist Cordae, WNBA All-Star Diamond DeShields, Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, TV host Marcos Mion, WWE star The Miz, MLB legend Albert Pujols, actor Everett Osborne, rapper Ozuna, Jimmy Kimmel correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez, and actor Sinqua Wells.

This year’s celebrity game will have a few twists. In Ruffle Crunch Time, each team captain can activate a two-minute period in which points will be doubled. The Unlock a Legend feature will also allow teams to add an legend to their roster in the middle of a match.

Players will be able to raise $100,000 through “gameplay activations” throughout the game, including shooting from the Ruffles 4-Point Ridge Line.

How to watch the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in 2023:

Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Salt Lake City, Utah – Jon M. Huntsman Center

Live stream: FuboTV (try it for free).

Taking part

The Ryan Team

(Utah Jazz governor and honorary captain) Ryan Smith

Kane Brown has won five American Music Awards

Rapper and recording artist Cordae

WNBA All-Star Diamond DeShields (Phoenix Mercury)

Former NFL player Calvin Johnson

A TV host named Marcos Mion

(WWE Superstar) Miz

Baseball player Albert Pujols

The actor Everett Osborne

(Rapper and recording artist) Ozuna

(Correspondent for Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC)

(Actress) Sinqua Walls

Dwyane Wade Team

Wade (NBA champion, minority owner and honorary captain of the Utah Jazz)

Musician and actor Nicky Jam (Latin global icon)

(Content creator) Jesser

Liu Simu (actor)

Comedian Hasan Minhaj

(NFL player) DK Metcalf

Actress, singer, songwriter Janelle Monáe

Ogunbowale, Arike (WNBA All-Star; Dallas Wings)

Rapper and recording artist 21 Savage

Actor Ranveer Singh (Indian NBA Brand Ambassador)

Tifoe (tennis player)

Puma athlete and Peloton coach Alex Toussaint

