(CTN News) – Freshman Brandon Miller scored 41 points to help Alabama escape an upset scare on the road against South Carolina. In regulation, there were nine ties and nine lead changes and no team led by more than seven points in a highly competitive game from the start.

But despite the high level of play, Alabama Miller’s performance under the highest levels of scrutiny remains the focus, despite the level of play.

When former teammates Darius Miles and another man, Michael Davis, were arrested after 23-year-old Jamea Harris died in a campus shooting in January, police testimony tied Miller to the crime scene.

Among the findings of the investigation were Miller’s use of the weapon and Miles’ text messages referencing it.

As far as the authorities are concerned, Miller cannot be charged in connection with the killing, and university representatives have maintained that he is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Miller, with clearance from his school and the law, appeared in court on Wednesday and performed to his full potential.

On 14-of-25 shooting, Miller scored 41 points, including the game-tying shot in regulation and the game-winning shot in overtime. Even though Alabama’s defense wasn’t at its peak, Miller kept Alabama in the game with his buckets.

Miller’s active participation was explained by Alabama’s AD

Greg Byrne joined Rece Davis and Pete Thamel on ESPN’s College Gameday Podcast on Wednesday, just hours before the game. As a response to the newly discovered information linking Miller to the murder, he stated that he expected Miller to play.

As Byrne stated, the athletic department will not try to “do the job of investigators” and will cooperate fully with the investigation.

This has resulted in situations such as this week, in which the revelations from the hearing were followed by a statement by Miller’s lawyer on Wednesday.

This statement indicated that Miles texted Miller for approximately an hour seeking a ride home and Miller did not participate in the collection of the weapon.

Although we are not investigators, it is our duty to determine whether anyone involved violated any rule, policy, or standard of the university.

This evaluation is Alabama based on facts, and we have identified some of these facts, according to her. Brandon Miller was not present at the time of the verbal altercation, as far as we are aware.

Darius texted Brandon while Brandon was already on his way to pick him up. Brandon never left his vehicle and was not involved in the collection of the weapon.

The shooting took place seconds after Brandon arrived. Brandon is a fully cooperating witness, but is not a suspect.”

