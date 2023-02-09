Valorant Esports Pro Player ‘Luie’ Dies In Turkey-Syria Earthquake

(CTN NEWS) – Today, the professional Valorant player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya is remembered with sadness by the esports and competitive gaming communities.

After several days of speculation, it is now known that she perished in the destruction caused by the two earthquakes that occurred on February 6 in southwest Syria and southern Turkey.

The agony and devastation caused by the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria are described in this narrative.

Nearly 12,000 people have died due to the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck areas of Turkey and Syria early on Monday and was followed by a second 7.5-magnitude quake nine hours later.

The number of fatalities is anticipated to increase since more dead and potential survivors are buried beneath the debris. Government relief efforts, particularly those from Turkey, have come under fire for lack of funding, focus, and reaction speed.

Since the accident, reports of missing people have gone unaddressed for tens of hours. The same thing happened to Gizem Harmankaya, who was said to have vanished shortly after the earthquake’s initial strike on February 6.

Harmankaya, who resides in Marash, Turkey, most recently comprised the female lineup for the esports group UnknownPros. She had previously performed for Viviace Vista and Galakticos Sirens.

On August 13, 2022, she played her last professional game. She turned out to be one of the best players on her side despite losing two games to Beşiktaş Esports.

Turkish YouTuber Tolunary Ren tweeted on February 6 in all uppercase, “We can’t reach our pal Gizem Harmankaya.” “Please assist, we can’t obtain news for 24 hours,”

ARKADAŞIMIZ GİZEM HARMANKAYA’YA ULAŞAMIYORUZ. 24 SAATTİR ENKAZ ALTINDA YA DA NE YAPIYOR HABER ALAMIYORUZ. LÜTFEN YARDIM EDİN @wax0fpsz az önce de paylaşmıştım bilgisi olan varsa iletişime geçin pic.twitter.com/0jRIaWhejd — Tolunay Ören (@gutitoli) February 7, 2023

When there is no update on Harmankaya’s condition, tweet answers reflect the irritation and panic that is felt.

Harmankaya was revealed to be one of those lost to the catastrophe after up to 40 hours of uncertainty and up to two days of being buried under debris.

One of the first organizations to acknowledge her passing was the Turkish esports group UnknownPros:

Similar tweets and answers demonstrate the outpouring of grief over the loss and condolences for the family who survived and anyone who has not yet been located or is still trapped.

“Rest in peace, Gizem💜 ” Losing women in the scene is quite painful. Your accomplishments won’t be forgotten, Emlux, a valiant gamer and content developer, wrote in a tweet.

Rest in peace Gizem💜

Losing women within the scene really do hit hard.

Your achievements will not be forgotten. https://t.co/3jDW0zaDRw — CpG Emlux (@_Emlux_) February 8, 2023

The number of fatalities is still rising in Syria and Turkey. The United Nations, the United States, and groups like the White Helmets are still actively involved in providing aid and rescue despite the devastation complicating relief efforts.

