Super Bowl LVII Draws 113 Million Viewers, 3rd Most-Watched Game In History

(CTN NEWS) – LOS ANGELES – Fox hoped that the Super Bowl matchup of two elite teams and a close game would result in a record night.

Fox came close to achieving its objective, even though Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs came down to a field goal with 8 seconds left.

According to early statistics provided on Monday, the Chiefs’ comeback victory over the Eagles 38-35 is likely to surpass the Golden Girls as the third most-viewed television program in history with an estimated 113 million viewers.

According to Fox, the estimated audience includes streaming on Fox and NFL digital sites and broadcasts on Fox and Fox Deportes. The statistics were obtained from Adobe Analytics and Nielsen’s Fast National data.

With 114,442,000 viewers (excluding streaming), the 2015 match between New England and Seattle on NBC retains the record. Super Bowl 51 between Atlanta and New England in 2017 on Fox came in second (113,668,000).

Since it started broadcasting NFL games in 1994, Fox has hosted 10 Super Bowls. This one was the second-most watched event in Fox Sports history.

It would also represent a modest improvement over the 112.3 million average for the Super Bowl of the previous year. NBC and Telemundo televised the Los Angeles Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, and Peacock and NFL internet sites streamed the game.

This year’s digital feed averaged a Super Bowl record of 7 million streams, up 18% from last year’s (6 million) and more than doubling Fox’s final Super Bowl in 2020, according to Adobe Analytics (3.4 million).

The streaming average went over 5 million for the third year. In 2012, 346,000 people watched on average, the first Super Bowl to be webcast.

With an average of 118.7 million viewers, Rihanna’s halftime performance ranked second in Super Bowl halftime shows. With 121 million views, Katy Perry’s 2015 performance is the most popular.

The average Spanish-language viewership for the game was 951,000, setting a record for the Super Bowl game with the most viewers ever on Spanish-language cable television. Additionally, the non-soccer event had the highest number of viewers on Spanish-language cable.

Telemundo, unlike Fox Deportes, has broadcast affiliates in 90 locations and saw a decline in the Spanish-language audience from its record-breaking 1.9 million viewers last year.

Since 2014, the Super Bowl has been broadcast in Spanish in the US.

The final Nielsen statistics will be made public on Tuesday, along with the numbers for English-language television only.

Before this year, four of the five games had fallen short of that figure due to cord-cutting, despite Super Bowls averaging over 100 million viewers from 2010 to 2018.

This included 95.2 million for the Tampa Bay-Kansas City Super Bowl in 2021, the lowest TV-only average for the game since 2007.

If Sunday’s figure surpasses last year’s 99.18 million, it will be the first time since 2015 that there have been two years of growth.

The two markets with the highest rankings were Philadelphia and Kansas City, which is not surprising. Philadelphia came in second with a 46.3/77 rating, trailing Kansas City in first with a 52.0 rating and 87 shares.

The rating is the proportion of households watching television. The term “share” describes the proportion of the TV audience now watching a specific program.

Also recording 77 shares were Cincinnati, which fell to the Chiefs in the AFC title game, and Minneapolis.

Ben Affleck, Ozzy Osbourne, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Martha Stewart, and “Breaking Bad” cast members were among the many celebs who appeared in the barrage of commercials during what is undoubtedly the most viewed event on television this year.

Surveys indicate that consumer trust in brands is declining this year; according to Steve Williamson, senior vice president of the market research firm GWI, businesses are searching for household names to help.

He claimed that no single brand dominated the Super Bowl. There were many other brands, including Jesus, booze, and gambling.

Following the game, Gordon Ramsay’s competition series “Next Level Chef” had 15.5 million viewers, according to Fox. The most sought-after television time slot is typically the one immediately following the Super Bowl.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Singapore To Host FINA 2025 World Aquatics Championships