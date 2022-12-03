World Cup 2022 – Netherlands vs USA: Preview

(CTN News) – There will be a match World Cup 2022 Netherlands and the USA at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday. This will be the first match of the knockout phase of the World Cup 2022, with the Netherlands seeking to counter the USA’s credentials as serious contenders.

There has been much talk about the potential of the Dutch team to win all the way in the tournament in recent weeks – mainly coming from the Dutch camp.

With 2-0 wins over Senegal and Qatar World Cup 2022 paired with a 1-1 draw against Ecuador, Louis van Gaal’s side topped Group A with seven points coming home with victories of 2-0 over Senegal and Qatar.

Although the Netherlands have been unbeaten so far, they have performed poorly in their three matches so far. This is because a number of key players have not yet produced their finest.

The team is heavily reliant on goals from Cody Gakpo, who is in superb form at the moment.

That will give hope to the Americans, who will be the underdogs but have already shown some signs of their own potential by staying unbeaten in Group B where they achieved draws against England and Wales respectively, and a gritty 1-0 win over Iran to ensure their progress. This resulted in an unbeaten run for the Americans.

The USA sweats over Pulisic’s fitness regime

In spite of the fact that the World Cup 2022 USA are sweating over the fitness of their star player Christian Pulisic – he is suffering from an injury to his pelvis and is being assessed regularly – coach Gregg Berhalter stated that there was no inferiority complex among his players.

I think it’s a wonderful opportunity, but I don’t think we’re entering into this thinking it’s something we’re proud to consider an honor,” Berhalter says. “We deserve to be in the position we’re in right now.

There is a lot more we want to do, and we intend to keep working. There is no way we want to go home on Saturday.

This is the place where anything can happen. There is only one thing we need to do and that is to play one game at a time. As Berhalter, who has a thorough understanding of Dutch football, said in an interview, “there’s no need to even attempt to project how far this team can advance.” Between 1996 and 2000, Berhalter was a player for three different clubs in the Dutch league.

The Netherlands will need Memphis Depay playing in attack and Frenkie de Jong to be active in midfield. World Cup 2022 This will enable them to dominate the game.

Both of them have been described as indispensable to the Dutch cause by Van Gaal.

The winner of the contest will be invited to meet Argentina or Australia

After making two substitute appearances and starting their last group game, Depay claims that he is over the injury to his hamstring.

“I have drawn a line under those questions about fitness,” he told reporters when asked about them.

“I’m in reasonable shape. It is imperative to take the knockout phase seriously.

As we have moved past the group phase, World Cup 2022 we cannot afford to slip back into it at this time. As much as most people thought that it would be a piece of cake, it is always a bit different from what they expected.”

Despite Van Gaal’s age, he was keen not to underestimate the opposition’s strength.

The fact is that I have learned from experience that matches against countries such as the United States and Australia, which we faced in the 2014 World Cup 2022 in Brazil, are always very difficult,” he said. “They are very passionate about their work and are very sharp when it comes to playing the game.”

It is expected that the winner of the match will advance to a quarterfinal match on December 9 against either Argentina or Australia.

