USC’s Playoff Hopes Are Damaged After Losing To Utah In The Pac-12 Championship Game

(CTN News) – It was No. USC’s 12 Utah’s pounding of a limping and bloodied Caleb Williams on Friday night helped the Utes win the Pac-12 Championship and put USC’s hopes of making the College Football Playoff in jeopardy.

As a result of the Trojans’ loss, Ohio State (11-1) may be able to take over their spot in the playoffs after they defeated the Trojans (11-2).

The Buckeyes are one step behind USC in the CFP rankings; USC’s is ranked fourth in the rankings.

There was no doubt that Ohio State was Utah’s biggest fan. As a result of the Ohio State Buckeyes moving up in the playoff rankings with 12-0 Michigan as the No.

2 team and with the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, the Big Ten conference would have two playoff teams for the first time ever.

In addition, this would prolong the Pac-12’s playoff drought – Washington made the playoffs in 2017 and was the last team from that conference to do so.

Despite the fact that Utah (10-3) is going to the Rose Bowl, other than the outcome of the championship game, the Utes were already headed there.

As a result of their win on Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City, they are responsible for USC’s only loss, having edged the Trojans by a score of 43-42.

Cam Rising, the Utes’ quarterback, threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns in the rematch, and the Utes rolled up 533 yards of offense.

Three touchdowns were thrown by Williams for 363 yards. After getting injured in the first quarter, he wasn’t the same player he was before he got hurt. He wasn’t the same Heisman Trophy candidate he was before getting injured.

After taking a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter behind some outstanding play from Williams, it seemed as though the Trojans were going to run away with the game.

During a 59-yard run that he took at the end of the first quarter that resulted in him taking a huge hit at the end, it appeared that he injured his left knee or leg, and he also suffered a severe cut on the pinky finger of his throwing hand during the game.

In spite of the fact that he spent about a third of the game limping, and wasn’t the same after the Trojans outgained Utah 194-70 in yards, Williams had both touchdown passes in the first quarter.

After USC didn’t pick up a fourth-and-8 from Utah’s 37-yard line, the Utes scored two touchdowns in the final 3:55 of the first half, and suddenly the game was tied at 17 after USC’s failed to pick up a fourth-and-8 from Utah’s 37-yard line.

Instead of a rout, the game started to resemble the shootout the Utes won in October instead of a rout.

As the game progressed in the second half, it did take on a certain tone at times, but USC’s had no answer for how to slow down Utah, which outscored the Trojans 44-7 in the second half to overcome that two-touchdown deficit.

RECORD OF ATTENDANCE

The attendance for this game was announced at 61,195, which is the highest number of spectators at a neutral site in the history of the Pac-12 Championship.

This was the largest crowd to ever attend a single event, with 58,476 people attending. During the 2015 college football season, Southern California-Stanford was played in Santa Clara, California, and this article is about the fans who viewed it.

