UEFA Champions League Picks, Predictions, Odds: Bayern Munich To Beat PSG

UEFA Champions League second legs start this week. Benfica look to end Club Brugge's struggles on Tuesday. The Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich teams face off on Wednesday, while Tottenham play AC Milan.

Germain vs. Bayern

There will be a lot of interaction between France international teammates Dayot Upamecano and Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday.

Due to his knowledge of Upamecano, Mbappe will likely prefer going up against him where possible given Benjamin Pavard’s suspension. With Nuno Mendes’ help, Mbappe ripped into Bayern with the help of only a second-half substitution. PSG will try to do that again for 90 minutes.

In the opening leg, only Mbappe’s introduction transformed PSG after he came on. The French Champions League season is on the line here, so you can expect Mbappe to have some influence.

No Neymar in Bavaria could actually benefit PSG since it simplifies things in attack and maximizes Mbappe’s pace.

Galtier will try to replicate Nuno Mendes’ showing from the first leg as PSG really tested Yann Sommer in the Bayern goal.

LOSC and OM showings have been promising, but whether it will be enough depends on Mbappe and Messi’s clinical performances. Given his recent knock against Lille, Mendes’ ability to go the full 90 might be a concern.

This result would put the Ligue 1 leaders through and the Bundesliga giants out. Nagelsmann’s men should have buried Galtier’s side in Paris. The counterattack suits this PSG team, and Mbappe especially who has already delivered at Allianz Arena.

Donnarumma could determine whether or not this goes beyond 90 minutes, but don’t be surprised if PSG flies out of the traps looking to erase Bayern’s first-leg advantage.

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Spurs will need to score soon during Harry Kane vs. Fikayo Tomori if they want to make it to the quarter-finals of this season.

It’s going to be an interesting duels between Harry Kane and Fikayo Tomori. In the last game against Fiorentina, Tomori made a big mistake that led to Nico Gonzalez’ penalty.

At least one goal is likely to be scored by Harry Kane against AC Milan. He will have a big opportunity against the Italians and Spurs will rely a lot on him. Conte’s side lost away to Wolves last week and need to react in Wednesday’s Champions League second leg.

Rafael Leao is rumoured to move to the Premier Champions League, so this is his chance to shine on a big stage. As Leao’s contract is up in summer 2024, the Rossoneri are already discussing extending his contract.

Spurs 2, AC Milan 2. As a result of Brahim Diaz’s early goal, AC Milan won the first leg. To qualify for the next round, Antonio Conte’s side must score, but they will likely expose themselves defensively. The Italian side should advance.

