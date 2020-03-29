Connect with us

Sports

Will the NFL Be Ready in September? Lights, Camera, Draft!
Advertisement

Sports

Wimbledon Facing Cancellation Due to Covd-19 Coronavirus

News Asia Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Delayed by One Year Due to Covid-19

Sports

Several NBA Players Test Positive for Covid-19 Coronavirus

Sports

Sports Bodies Worldwide Call for Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be Postponed

Southern Thailand Sports

Seven Thai Swim 82-Kilometers to Raise Awareness to Marine Ecosystem

Sports

Augusta a World Golf Rankings Course with Iconic Landmarks

Sports

Who Will Win the Indian Premier League IPL 2020

Sports

China Favored to Be Top Medal Contender at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Sports

Ireland's Women's Cricket Tour in Thailand Cancelled Over Coronavirus

Sports

Will the NFL Be Ready in September? Lights, Camera, Draft!

Published

2 days ago

on

nfl

Roger Goodell has stated that the NFL draft will be conducted as scheduled from April 23-25. However, the grand pageantry the league had in store for this year’s football meat market has been canceled. Thus, instead of a floating red-carpet stage, with the Bellagio fountain as a backdrop and draft prospects arriving and leaving by boat, the venue will be a TV studio and picks will be made remotely. However, the good news is that this will all be captured live in front of millions of sports-starved fans, seeking a much-needed distraction.

The NFL Commissioner wrote in a memo, “Everyone recognizes that the public health conditions are highly uncertain and there is no assurance that we can select a different date and be confident that conditions will be significantly more favorable than they are today.”

There has been opposition by some of the teams, contending that medical checks and team workouts will be absent which are crucial aspects of the selection process. But others believe that the playing field will be even, therefore, every team will be dealing with the same disadvantages. The NFL has an opportunity for a ratings bonanza as there is no other game in town, literally, and will enjoy a captive audience when the draft commences.

NFL Ratings Bonanza

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
%d bloggers like this: