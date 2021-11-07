Sports
Week 9 Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart (2021)
Week 9 Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart: The NFL trade cutoff time might have elapsed, however, there is still a lot of time to roll out significant improvements to your program. With wounds to Derrick Henry and others, fantasy administrators need to scramble to have the option to float their odds of arriving at the end of the season games.
Contingent upon your circumstance, you may be playing just week-to-week. Losing a trade in a vacuum may be awesome in the event that it incredibly builds your odds of enduring a troublesome matchup. Continuously recollect, trade values are an aide, however regardless of whether you should make a specific arrangement relies upon your accurate circumstance.
One little note. With the proceeded with wounds to top-level running backs, the leftover world-class backs gain slight value essentially no matter how you look at it.
Furthermore, with that, we should get to work.
The Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart is genuinely clear: simply add the value of every player associated with a trade on the two sides to see who wins. Honestly, these are not compensation cap values or FAB dollars. They only trade values adjusted to assist you with assessing an arrangement, and they are accommodated each organization.
Quarterback Fantasy Football Trade Values
|1-QB
|2-QB/Superflex
|Player
|Current Value
|Previous Value
|Change
|Current Value
|Previous Value
|Change
|1
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3
|N/A
|3
|2
|Jared Goff
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3
|3
|—
|3
|Ben Roethlisberger
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3
|4
|−1
|4
|Baker Mayfield
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3
|3
|—
|5
|Tyrod Taylor
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3
|3
|—
|6
|Trey Lance
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|4
|5
|−1
|7
|Sam Darnold
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|5
|—
|8
|Mac Jones
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|5
|—
|9
|Justin Fields
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|3
|2
|10
|Taylor Heinicke
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|5
|—
|11
|Teddy Bridgewater
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|5
|—
|12
|Daniel Jones
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|10
|−3
|13
|Trevor Lawrence
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|7
|—
|14
|Matt Ryan
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|8
|10
|−2
|15
|Tua Tagovailoa
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|8
|7
|1
|16
|Taysom Hill
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10
|N/A
|10
|17
|Carson Wentz
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10
|10
|—
|18
|Derek Carr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10
|10
|—
|19
|Ryan Tannehill
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12
|12
|—
|20
|Kirk Cousins
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12
|12
|—
|21
|Russell Wilson
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|13
|10
|3
|22
|Jalen Hurts
|7
|7
|—
|16
|16
|—
|23
|Joe Burrow
|10
|8
|2
|25
|20
|5
|24
|Dak Prescott
|12
|12
|—
|31
|31
|—
|25
|Justin Herbert
|12
|12
|—
|31
|31
|—
|26
|Aaron Rodgers
|12
|8
|4
|31
|20
|11
|27
|Patrick Mahomes II
|13
|16
|−3
|33
|39
|−6
|28
|Matthew Stafford
|15
|12
|3
|34
|31
|3
|29
|Kyler Murray
|15
|18
|−3
|34
|42
|−8
|30
|Tom Brady
|15
|12
|3
|34
|31
|3
|31
|Lamar Jackson
|17
|17
|—
|40
|40
|—
|32
|Josh Allen
|20
|20
|—
|45
|45
|—
Running Back
|STANDARD
|1/2 PPR
|FULL PPR
|Player
|Current Value
|Previous Value
|Change
|Current Value
|Previous Value
|Change
|Current Value
|Previous Value
|Change
|1
|Dalvin Cook
|44
|42
|2
|46
|44
|2
|47
|45
|2
|2
|Austin Ekeler
|43
|38
|5
|45
|40
|5
|47
|42
|5
|3
|Alvin Kamara
|42
|41
|1
|44
|43
|1
|45
|45
|—
|4
|Najee Harris
|38
|37
|1
|40
|39
|1
|42
|41
|1
|5
|Jonathan Taylor
|38
|36
|2
|40
|38
|2
|41
|39
|2
|6
|Ezekiel Elliott
|38
|37
|1
|40
|39
|1
|41
|40
|1
|7
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|34
|31
|3
|36
|33
|3
|37
|34
|3
|8
|Aaron Jones
|34
|34
|—
|36
|36
|—
|37
|37
|—
|9
|Joe Mixon
|32
|31
|1
|34
|33
|1
|35
|34
|1
|10
|D’Andre Swift
|31
|31
|—
|33
|33
|—
|35
|35
|—
|11
|Nick Chubb
|31
|31
|—
|31
|31
|—
|32
|32
|—
|12
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|25
|23
|2
|27
|25
|2
|29
|27
|2
|13
|Christian McCaffrey
|23
|18
|5
|25
|20
|5
|27
|22
|5
|14
|Leonard Fournette
|18
|18
|—
|20
|20
|—
|21
|21
|—
|15
|Elijah Mitchell
|18
|15
|3
|19
|16
|3
|20
|17
|3
|16
|Saquon Barkley
|18
|18
|—
|20
|20
|—
|21
|21
|—
|17
|Michael Carter
|18
|10
|8
|20
|12
|8
|21
|13
|8
|18
|James Robinson
|18
|34
|−16
|20
|36
|−16
|21
|37
|−16
|19
|Damien Harris
|15
|13
|2
|15
|13
|2
|16
|14
|2
|20
|Chase Edmonds
|15
|10
|5
|17
|12
|5
|19
|14
|5
|21
|Josh Jacobs
|15
|15
|—
|16
|16
|—
|17
|17
|—
|22
|Kareem Hunt
|11
|6
|5
|13
|8
|5
|14
|9
|5
|23
|David Montgomery
|11
|6
|5
|13
|8
|5
|14
|9
|5
|24
|Antonio Gibson
|11
|15
|−4
|13
|17
|−4
|14
|18
|−4
|25
|Melvin Gordon III
|10
|10
|—
|12
|12
|—
|13
|13
|—
|26
|Javonte Williams
|10
|10
|—
|12
|12
|—
|13
|13
|—
|27
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|8
|5
|3
|10
|7
|3
|11
|8
|3
|28
|James Conner
|7
|7
|—
|8
|8
|—
|9
|9
|—
|29
|Myles Gaskin
|6
|5
|1
|8
|7
|1
|9
|8
|1
|30
|Zack Moss
|5
|7
|−2
|6
|8
|−2
|7
|9
|−2
|31
|Tony Pollard
|5
|6
|−1
|7
|8
|−1
|8
|9
|−1
|32
|Chris Carson
|5
|4
|1
|7
|6
|1
|8
|7
|1
|33
|Adrian Peterson
|5
|N/A
|5
|5
|N/A
|5
|6
|N/A
|6
|34
|Darrel Williams
|5
|6
|−1
|6
|7
|−1
|7
|8
|−1
|35
|Chuba Hubbard
|5
|5
|—
|7
|7
|—
|8
|8
|—
|36
|Khalil Herbert
|4
|4
|—
|6
|6
|—
|7
|7
|—
|37
|Mike Davis
|4
|N/A
|4
|6
|N/A
|6
|7
|N/A
|7
|38
|Kenyan Drake
|4
|4
|—
|6
|6
|—
|7
|7
|—
|39
|AJ Dillon
|4
|4
|—
|5
|5
|—
|6
|6
|—
|40
|Jeremy McNichols
|4
|N/A
|4
|6
|N/A
|6
|7
|N/A
|7
|41
|Boston Scott
|4
|N/A
|4
|6
|N/A
|6
|7
|N/A
|7
|42
|Latavius Murray
|4
|N/A
|4
|4
|N/A
|4
|5
|N/A
|5
|43
|Alex Collins
|4
|4
|—
|6
|6
|—
|7
|7
|—
|44
|J.D. McKissic
|4
|4
|—
|6
|6
|—
|8
|8
|—
Week 9 Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart
Source: fantasypros