Week 9 Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart (2021)

Week 9 Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart: The NFL trade cutoff time might have elapsed, however, there is still a lot of time to roll out significant improvements to your program. With wounds to Derrick Henry and others, fantasy administrators need to scramble to have the option to float their odds of arriving at the end of the season games.

Contingent upon your circumstance, you may be playing just week-to-week. Losing a trade in a vacuum may be awesome in the event that it incredibly builds your odds of enduring a troublesome matchup. Continuously recollect, trade values are an aide, however regardless of whether you should make a specific arrangement relies upon your accurate circumstance.

One little note. With the proceeded with wounds to top-level running backs, the leftover world-class backs gain slight value essentially no matter how you look at it.

Furthermore, with that, we should get to work.

The Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart is genuinely clear: simply add the value of every player associated with a trade on the two sides to see who wins. Honestly, these are not compensation cap values or FAB dollars. They only trade values adjusted to assist you with assessing an arrangement, and they are accommodated each organization.

Quarterback Fantasy Football Trade Values

1-QB 2-QB/Superflex Player Current Value Previous Value Change Current Value Previous Value Change 1 Jimmy Garoppolo N/A N/A N/A 3 N/A 3 2 Jared Goff N/A N/A N/A 3 3 — 3 Ben Roethlisberger N/A N/A N/A 3 4 −1 4 Baker Mayfield N/A N/A N/A 3 3 — 5 Tyrod Taylor N/A N/A N/A 3 3 — 6 Trey Lance N/A N/A N/A 4 5 −1 7 Sam Darnold N/A N/A N/A 5 5 — 8 Mac Jones N/A N/A N/A 5 5 — 9 Justin Fields N/A N/A N/A 5 3 2 10 Taylor Heinicke N/A N/A N/A 5 5 — 11 Teddy Bridgewater N/A N/A N/A 5 5 — 12 Daniel Jones N/A N/A N/A 7 10 −3 13 Trevor Lawrence N/A N/A N/A 7 7 — 14 Matt Ryan N/A N/A N/A 8 10 −2 15 Tua Tagovailoa N/A N/A N/A 8 7 1 16 Taysom Hill N/A N/A N/A 10 N/A 10 17 Carson Wentz N/A N/A N/A 10 10 — 18 Derek Carr N/A N/A N/A 10 10 — 19 Ryan Tannehill N/A N/A N/A 12 12 — 20 Kirk Cousins N/A N/A N/A 12 12 — 21 Russell Wilson N/A N/A N/A 13 10 3 22 Jalen Hurts 7 7 — 16 16 — 23 Joe Burrow 10 8 2 25 20 5 24 Dak Prescott 12 12 — 31 31 — 25 Justin Herbert 12 12 — 31 31 — 26 Aaron Rodgers 12 8 4 31 20 11 27 Patrick Mahomes II 13 16 −3 33 39 −6 28 Matthew Stafford 15 12 3 34 31 3 29 Kyler Murray 15 18 −3 34 42 −8 30 Tom Brady 15 12 3 34 31 3 31 Lamar Jackson 17 17 — 40 40 — 32 Josh Allen 20 20 — 45 45 —

Running Back

STANDARD 1/2 PPR FULL PPR Player Current Value Previous Value Change Current Value Previous Value Change Current Value Previous Value Change 1 Dalvin Cook 44 42 2 46 44 2 47 45 2 2 Austin Ekeler 43 38 5 45 40 5 47 42 5 3 Alvin Kamara 42 41 1 44 43 1 45 45 — 4 Najee Harris 38 37 1 40 39 1 42 41 1 5 Jonathan Taylor 38 36 2 40 38 2 41 39 2 6 Ezekiel Elliott 38 37 1 40 39 1 41 40 1 7 Darrell Henderson Jr. 34 31 3 36 33 3 37 34 3 8 Aaron Jones 34 34 — 36 36 — 37 37 — 9 Joe Mixon 32 31 1 34 33 1 35 34 1 10 D’Andre Swift 31 31 — 33 33 — 35 35 — 11 Nick Chubb 31 31 — 31 31 — 32 32 — 12 Cordarrelle Patterson 25 23 2 27 25 2 29 27 2 13 Christian McCaffrey 23 18 5 25 20 5 27 22 5 14 Leonard Fournette 18 18 — 20 20 — 21 21 — 15 Elijah Mitchell 18 15 3 19 16 3 20 17 3 16 Saquon Barkley 18 18 — 20 20 — 21 21 — 17 Michael Carter 18 10 8 20 12 8 21 13 8 18 James Robinson 18 34 −16 20 36 −16 21 37 −16 19 Damien Harris 15 13 2 15 13 2 16 14 2 20 Chase Edmonds 15 10 5 17 12 5 19 14 5 21 Josh Jacobs 15 15 — 16 16 — 17 17 — 22 Kareem Hunt 11 6 5 13 8 5 14 9 5 23 David Montgomery 11 6 5 13 8 5 14 9 5 24 Antonio Gibson 11 15 −4 13 17 −4 14 18 −4 25 Melvin Gordon III 10 10 — 12 12 — 13 13 — 26 Javonte Williams 10 10 — 12 12 — 13 13 — 27 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 8 5 3 10 7 3 11 8 3 28 James Conner 7 7 — 8 8 — 9 9 — 29 Myles Gaskin 6 5 1 8 7 1 9 8 1 30 Zack Moss 5 7 −2 6 8 −2 7 9 −2 31 Tony Pollard 5 6 −1 7 8 −1 8 9 −1 32 Chris Carson 5 4 1 7 6 1 8 7 1 33 Adrian Peterson 5 N/A 5 5 N/A 5 6 N/A 6 34 Darrel Williams 5 6 −1 6 7 −1 7 8 −1 35 Chuba Hubbard 5 5 — 7 7 — 8 8 — 36 Khalil Herbert 4 4 — 6 6 — 7 7 — 37 Mike Davis 4 N/A 4 6 N/A 6 7 N/A 7 38 Kenyan Drake 4 4 — 6 6 — 7 7 — 39 AJ Dillon 4 4 — 5 5 — 6 6 — 40 Jeremy McNichols 4 N/A 4 6 N/A 6 7 N/A 7 41 Boston Scott 4 N/A 4 6 N/A 6 7 N/A 7 42 Latavius Murray 4 N/A 4 4 N/A 4 5 N/A 5 43 Alex Collins 4 4 — 6 6 — 7 7 — 44 J.D. McKissic 4 4 — 6 6 — 8 8 —

Source: fantasypros