Manchester United Suffer a Humiliating 2-0 Loss
Published

1 hour ago

on

The Premier League’s Manchester United suffered a humiliating 2-0 loss as Manchester City cruised to a win at Old Trafford on Saturday. Manchester’s loss further questions the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester City had an ideal start, pushing ahead in the 7th minute with a mistaken goal from Manchester United defender Eric Bailly. Putting a low Joao Cancelo cross into his own goal.

Manchester United, shaky played shakily despite playing a three-man central defense. United relied on goalkeeper David De Gea to keep them in the game, making a series of spectacular saves.

But just before the break, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola’s side profited from United’s defense with Luke Shaw leaving a Cancelo cross deep to the back post. This allowed City’s Bernardo Silva to sneak in and drive a shot goalward that crept past the red devil’s goalkeeper David De Gea.

The red devils are now winless in their last four home league matches. United have lost three of them and slipped to fifth in the Premier League table. Meanwhile, Machester City is second, two-point behind leaders Chelsea FC who hosted Burnley yesterday.

Other Premier league news:

Premier Leagues’ Tottenham Sacks Coach Nuno Espirito Santo

Manchester United Pummeled by Liverpool 5-0

 

