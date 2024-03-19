Third PSL Title For Islamabad United As They Beat Multan Sultans In A Thrilling Match

(CTN News) – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine was won on Monday by Islamabad United after they defeated Multan Sultans by two wickets at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

The Islamabad United team, led by Shadab Khan, captured their third PSL title after winning in 2016 and 2018.

As Hunain Shah came into bat with one run to be scored off the final ball, the thriller was decided on the last ball. Youngster identified the gap at point and hit the ball for four points.

Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, Islamabad United reached 55-3 before experienced batter Martin Guptill and explosive batter Azam Khan forged a crucial 47-run partnership to regain control.

After scoring 50 runs on 32 balls, Guptill was run out by Azam following a small misunderstanding, leaving his side 102-4 in 12.5 overs.

At the bottom of the order, Imad Wasim, the hero of the eliminators, and Naseem Shah scored 19 and 17 runs, respectively, after Azam walked back to the pavilion.

Earlier, the Sultans had avoided a massive blow when their skipper Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed by Islamabad United pacer Naseem Shah. However, the 31-year-old was given a second chance as the 20-year-old had crossed the line.

It was not easy for the Sultans, however, as Imad Wasim removed Yasir Khan and David Willey in the second over.

A partnership of 53 runs between Rizwan and Usman Khan ensured Multan’s victory after losing two wickets. Having scored 26 runs with three fours in the 10th over, the Sultans appeared to be in control of the game. By the 11th over, their skipper had ceased to be available.

As wickets continued to fall after Rizwan’s dismissal, Usman continued to press the Islamabad United pacers. After completing his half-century, the UAE international did not last long on the crease as Shadab Khan removed him after scoring 57 runs off 40 deliveries.

Iftikhar remained till the end to ensure Rizwan’s men reached a competitive total, even though it appeared they would not cross the 130-run mark after losing nine wickets for 127 runs with three more overs to go.

During his short cameo, Iftikhar proved his prowess by scoring 32 runs on 20 balls with three fours and two sixes.

During the final, Imad picked up five wickets for Islamabad United, becoming the first player to take five wickets in a PSL final. Aside from the 35-year-old, skipper Shadab took three wickets, while names such as Naseem Shah and Hunain Shah were wicketless.

