Connect with us

Sports

Third PSL Title For Islamabad United As They Beat Multan Sultans In A Thrilling Match
Advertisement

Sports

The Celtics Expected Sam Hauser To Make NBA History

Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Bids Farewell To The Ravens During His Free Agency

Sports

Chelsea Beat Leicester City In Quarter-Finals After Surviving Scare

Sports

Fulham Stop Tottenham From Reaching The Top 4 With Muniz's Double

Sports

What Jimmy Garoppolo's Signing Means For The 49ers

Sports

The Alabama Basketball Team Makes Nate Oats One Of The Highest-Paid Coaches

Sports

Kenny Pickett Is Acquired From The Steelers By The Eagles

Sports

Aaron Donald Retires From The NFL. What Did He Earn In 10 Years?

Sports

Knicks beat Trail Blazers 105-93 behind Brunson's 45 points

Sports

The 2024 Players Championship Can Be Viewed Online Here

Sports

5 Most Memorable Moments from the 2023 NBA Season

Sports

Aaron Rodgers To Join Politics Amid 2024 NFL Season?

Sports

Thailand's Prime Minister Courts Formula E Racing

Sports

David Raya Saved Arsenal's Penalty to Reach the Champions League Quarterfinals

Sports

Derrick Henry Signs A 2-Year Deal With The Ravens, An AP Source Reports

Sports

Jameis Winston Will Sign With The Cleveland Browns, Breaking News

Sports

Darnell Mooney Signs $39 Million Falcons Contract After Bears Stint

Sports

Chicago Bears Announce $2 Billion Investment for New Stadium Near Soldier Field

Sports

Steelers Sign Russell Wilson, Former Bronco And Seahawk Quarterback

Sports

Third PSL Title For Islamabad United As They Beat Multan Sultans In A Thrilling Match

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

Third PSL Title For Islamabad United As They Beat Multan Sultans In A Thrilling Match

(CTN News) – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine was won on Monday by Islamabad United after they defeated Multan Sultans by two wickets at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

The Islamabad United team, led by Shadab Khan, captured their third PSL title after winning in 2016 and 2018.

As Hunain Shah came into bat with one run to be scored off the final ball, the thriller was decided on the last ball. Youngster identified the gap at point and hit the ball for four points.

Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, Islamabad United reached 55-3 before experienced batter Martin Guptill and explosive batter Azam Khan forged a crucial 47-run partnership to regain control.

After scoring 50 runs on 32 balls, Guptill was run out by Azam following a small misunderstanding, leaving his side 102-4 in 12.5 overs.

At the bottom of the order, Imad Wasim, the hero of the eliminators, and Naseem Shah scored 19 and 17 runs, respectively, after Azam walked back to the pavilion.

Earlier, the Sultans had avoided a massive blow when their skipper Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed by Islamabad United pacer Naseem Shah. However, the 31-year-old was given a second chance as the 20-year-old had crossed the line.

It was not easy for the Sultans, however, as Imad Wasim removed Yasir Khan and David Willey in the second over.

A partnership of 53 runs between Rizwan and Usman Khan ensured Multan’s victory after losing two wickets. Having scored 26 runs with three fours in the 10th over, the Sultans appeared to be in control of the game. By the 11th over, their skipper had ceased to be available.

As wickets continued to fall after Rizwan’s dismissal, Usman continued to press the Islamabad United pacers. After completing his half-century, the UAE international did not last long on the crease as Shadab Khan removed him after scoring 57 runs off 40 deliveries.

Iftikhar remained till the end to ensure Rizwan’s men reached a competitive total, even though it appeared they would not cross the 130-run mark after losing nine wickets for 127 runs with three more overs to go.

During his short cameo, Iftikhar proved his prowess by scoring 32 runs on 20 balls with three fours and two sixes.

During the final, Imad picked up five wickets for Islamabad United, becoming the first player to take five wickets in a PSL final. Aside from the 35-year-old, skipper Shadab took three wickets, while names such as Naseem Shah and Hunain Shah were wicketless.

SEE ALSO:

The Celtics Expected Sam Hauser To Make NBA History

Odell Beckham Jr. Bids Farewell To The Ravens During His Free Agency

Chelsea Beat Leicester City In Quarter-Finals After Surviving Scare
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies