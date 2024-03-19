Connect with us

Odell Beckham Jr. Bids Farewell To The Ravens During His Free Agency
(CTN News) – Odell Beckham Jr.’s tenure with the Baltimore Ravens was all but over last Wednesday when the team released him with a post-June 1 designation, indicating that his tenure with the club was over.

The Ravens announced on their Instagram page that they will not be able to re-sign Odell Beckham for the next season. Odell Beckham wrote a goodbye message to his teammates and fans.

Basically, it goes without saying that I truly appreciate the Flock more than yall can ever imagine. I took advantage of the opportunities I had to the fullest extent that I could.

Wish I had the chance to do something big for all of you. Thank you so much for the Vibez! Dedicated to the City of Baltimore, I swear I will never let you down FRRRR.

As a final note, I would like to thank my brothers over there for making this a lifetime experience. I love you all so much! “Biggest Truzzz of all time,” Odell Beckham wrote in a tweet.

During his farewell address, Beckham, who had signed a one-year contract with the Ravens last April, expressed regret to the Ravens fans that he had not been able to deliver a championship to them.

During his stint with the Ravens in 2023, the New Orleans native recorded 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games played.

Aside from the fact that Odell Beckham only missed two games with the Ravens in ’23 due to an ankle injury, he nearly proved to teams that he had returned to full strength after missing the entire season of ’22 rehabbing a torn ACL he sustained while playing for the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI.

When Odell Beckham was a free agent last offseason, 12 teams were reportedly interested in signing him. However, there has been little interest shown in the three-time Pro Bowl selection so far in free agency to signing him.

