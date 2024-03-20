136-105 LA Lakers Win Over Hawks As LeBron Scores 25 And D’Angelo Russell Ties 3-Point Record

(CTN News) – D’Angelo Russell scored 27 points while tying the Lakers’ single-season record for 3-pointers in Monday’s 136-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks with 25 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.

This season, Russell has made 183 3-pointers, tying Nick Van Exel’s 1994-95 franchise record for 3-pointers set by Kobe Bryant in 2005-06. Before the Lakers cleared their bench in the fourth, Russell tallied two more 3-pointers to tie the record.

Russell said, “That’s pretty cool.” “Getting credit for something like this after working so hard all year is really cool.”

In addition to Russell’s 10 assists, Davis had 22 points and 15 rebounds to help the Lakers snap a two-game skid.

With his left eye scratched in Saturday’s loss to Golden State, Davis left early, but he recovered quickly enough to play the entire game against the Hawks. He said he didn’t wear goggles.

As a child, Davis wore prescription glasses and goggles before having corrective eye surgery several years ago. That’s it for me. The doctors told me I would need it, but I didn’t.”

Since January, Los Angeles has not lost three straight games. Despite Russell’s prolific play and Davis’s sharp play down low, James’ 65 points on 25-of-37 shooting in the past two games were another outstanding performance.

“Brons time,” said Davis. In addition to shooting the ball well, he finds guys and locks them in defensively.

On a West Coast road trip that ended in three losses, Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic each scored 25 points for the Hawks.

Two Hall of Fame players played unselfishly and Lakers extremely well, according to coach Quin Snyder. We paid for every mistake we made, defending against a team that plays offensively the way they do.

During a landing, Johnson rolled his ankle and fell in obvious pain. After returning from a sprained ankle just two games earlier, he left the court by himself moments later. He wasn’t sure how serious the injured injury was.

Onyeka Okongwu scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in 19 minutes in his return after missing 13 games with a sprained left toe. Los Angeles-area native Okongwu had not played since before the All-Star break, when he was a star at USC.

Trae Young has missed 12 straight games following hand surgery. The Hawks racked up 138 points against the Lakers in January, with 26 points from him and six 3-pointers.

With 60% of its shots being made and a smooth ball movement, Los Angeles gradually drew away from the Hawks. In the fourth quarter, the Lakers led 111-86 after Russell’s fourth 3-pointer.

SEE ALSO:

Third PSL Title For Islamabad United As They Beat Multan Sultans In A Thrilling Match