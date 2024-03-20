Connect with us

Sports

136-105 LA Lakers Win Over Hawks As LeBron Scores 25 And D'Angelo Russell Ties 3-Point Record
Advertisement

Sports

Third PSL Title For Islamabad United As They Beat Multan Sultans In A Thrilling Match

Sports

The Celtics Expected Sam Hauser To Make NBA History

Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Bids Farewell To The Ravens During His Free Agency

Sports

Chelsea Beat Leicester City In Quarter-Finals After Surviving Scare

Sports

Fulham Stop Tottenham From Reaching The Top 4 With Muniz's Double

Sports

What Jimmy Garoppolo's Signing Means For The 49ers

Sports

The Alabama Basketball Team Makes Nate Oats One Of The Highest-Paid Coaches

Sports

Kenny Pickett Is Acquired From The Steelers By The Eagles

Sports

Aaron Donald Retires From The NFL. What Did He Earn In 10 Years?

Sports

Knicks beat Trail Blazers 105-93 behind Brunson's 45 points

Sports

The 2024 Players Championship Can Be Viewed Online Here

Sports

5 Most Memorable Moments from the 2023 NBA Season

Sports

Aaron Rodgers To Join Politics Amid 2024 NFL Season?

Sports

Thailand's Prime Minister Courts Formula E Racing

Sports

David Raya Saved Arsenal's Penalty to Reach the Champions League Quarterfinals

Sports

Derrick Henry Signs A 2-Year Deal With The Ravens, An AP Source Reports

Sports

Jameis Winston Will Sign With The Cleveland Browns, Breaking News

Sports

Darnell Mooney Signs $39 Million Falcons Contract After Bears Stint

Sports

Chicago Bears Announce $2 Billion Investment for New Stadium Near Soldier Field

Sports

136-105 LA Lakers Win Over Hawks As LeBron Scores 25 And D’Angelo Russell Ties 3-Point Record

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

44 seconds ago

on

136-105 LA Lakers Win Over Hawks As LeBron Scores 25 And D'Angelo Russell Ties 3-Point Record

(CTN News) – D’Angelo Russell scored 27 points while tying the Lakers’ single-season record for 3-pointers in Monday’s 136-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks with 25 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.

This season, Russell has made 183 3-pointers, tying Nick Van Exel’s 1994-95 franchise record for 3-pointers set by Kobe Bryant in 2005-06. Before the Lakers cleared their bench in the fourth, Russell tallied two more 3-pointers to tie the record.

Russell said, “That’s pretty cool.” “Getting credit for something like this after working so hard all year is really cool.”

In addition to Russell’s 10 assists, Davis had 22 points and 15 rebounds to help the Lakers snap a two-game skid.

With his left eye scratched in Saturday’s loss to Golden State, Davis left early, but he recovered quickly enough to play the entire game against the Hawks. He said he didn’t wear goggles.

As a child, Davis wore prescription glasses and goggles before having corrective eye surgery several years ago. That’s it for me. The doctors told me I would need it, but I didn’t.”

Since January, Los Angeles has not lost three straight games. Despite Russell’s prolific play and Davis’s sharp play down low, James’ 65 points on 25-of-37 shooting in the past two games were another outstanding performance.

“Brons time,” said Davis. In addition to shooting the ball well, he finds guys and locks them in defensively.

On a West Coast road trip that ended in three losses, Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic each scored 25 points for the Hawks.

Two Hall of Fame players played unselfishly and Lakers extremely well, according to coach Quin Snyder. We paid for every mistake we made, defending against a team that plays offensively the way they do.

During a landing, Johnson rolled his ankle and fell in obvious pain. After returning from a sprained ankle just two games earlier, he left the court by himself moments later. He wasn’t sure how serious the injured injury was.

Onyeka Okongwu scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in 19 minutes in his return after missing 13 games with a sprained left toe. Los Angeles-area native Okongwu had not played since before the All-Star break, when he was a star at USC.

Trae Young has missed 12 straight games following hand surgery. The Hawks racked up 138 points against the Lakers in January, with 26 points from him and six 3-pointers.

With 60% of its shots being made and a smooth ball movement, Los Angeles gradually drew away from the Hawks. In the fourth quarter, the Lakers led 111-86 after Russell’s fourth 3-pointer.

SEE ALSO:

Third PSL Title For Islamabad United As They Beat Multan Sultans In A Thrilling Match

The Celtics Expected Sam Hauser To Make NBA History

Odell Beckham Jr. Bids Farewell To The Ravens During His Free Agency
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies