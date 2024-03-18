Chelsea Beat Leicester City In Quarter-Finals After Surviving Scare

(CTN News) – To reach the FA Cup semi-finals, Chelsea scored twice in stoppage time against Leicester City.

Mauricio Pochettino was threatened by the home fans when substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke secured victory for the Blues. When Axel Disasi scored an own goal from 35 yards out in the 51st minute, the hosts were comfortably up 2-0.

11 minutes later, Stephy Mavididi equalized, to loud boos and chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing”. A red card for Leicester City defender Callum Doyle with 17 minutes to go was crucial.

A video assistant referee ruled the foul was outside of the box and upgraded the yellow card to a red card after he fouled Nicolas Jackson. From there, Chelsea applied constant pressure and Chukwuemeka scored after a clever flick from Cole Palmer, who also scored in the first half.

A long-range strike from Madueke sealed Chelsea’s win, which keeps Chelsea’s hopes of winning the FA Cup for the first time in 2018 alive. It’s back to the Championship where Leicester City is trying to earn promotion back to the Premier League with a one-point lead.

On Saturday, Coventry also won late against Wolves.

It looked like Chelsea would make it into the last four even though Raheem Sterling missed a penalty in the first half.

When he attempted to pass back to Robert Sanchez on the edge of the box, he was under gentle pressure, but he managed to get it over his goalkeeper.

Several times, Chelsea gave the ball away to Leicester City fans. Mavididi’s equalizer almost came from Abdul Fatawu’s cross. As Jackson got through on goal after a brilliant turn, he received a red card. Fans booed Sterling’s free-kick from inches outside the box.

Mykhailo Mudryk was taken off by Pochettino moments after Sterling missed a one-on-one against him. After Sterling left, there were ironic cheers, some boos, and some applause.

It was Pochettino’s two subs who won the game. After his team-mates failed earlier, Madueke danced through challenges and curled up.

Pochettino couldn’t afford to lose to Liverpool again after losing in the Carabao Cup final. The team had almost run out of time.

The Leicester City team impresses despite losing

When it was 2-2, Leicester City looked like they might win. Jackson was clipped from behind by Doyle as he closed in. Due to the foul being outside the box, the Manchester City loanee didn’t have to worry about the double jeopardy law of penalty and red card.

Leicester showed why they’ve looked so good this season. In midfield, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was excellent, and they had chances. In the league, they’ve won one of their last five, and their lead at the top has shrunk from 12 points to one. Enzo Maresca’s team should still have enough to return to the top flight.

