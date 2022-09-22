Jalen Hill, At 22, Passed Away Early Wednesday Morning, UCLA Confirmed

Connect with us

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jalen Hill

(CTN News) – Jalen Hill’s death is “heartbreaking,” said UCLA coach Mick Cronin in a statement. He described Hill as “a warm-hearted young man with a bright smile who has left us far too soon.”

Social Media About Jalen Hill’s Death

In an Instagram post, Jalen Hill family said it learned of his death after he was reported missing in Costa Rica recently, but did not elaborate.

His family wrote in the Instagram post about Jalen that he has played a significant role in the lives of so many people over the years.

“As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us some time to grieve as we acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his life.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jalen Hill’s coach at Centennial High School in Corona, California, Josh Giles, said in an interview that he “was a great basketball player, but he was also a great human being.”

“I’m so stunned that I don’t even have any emotions right now,” Giles told the Times, adding he was in constant communication with Hill’s family over the past few days. As someone who has experienced something similar to this, I can tell you that it is extremely upsetting.”

Jalen Hill, a 6-foot-10 guard who played a total of three seasons at UCLA, announced his retirement after the 2020-21 season in an Instagram video, citing anxiety and depression as reasons for his decision.

Despite leaving the team in February 2021, he did not address the status of his departure until April 2021. He said he did not want to distract from the Bruins’ run to the Final Four.

In the video, Hill explains that he simply stepped away from the team because he didn’t want to damage the team because of the headspace he was in. I did not want to put them at a disadvantage because I wanted to ensure their success during the process.”

As a UCLA player, Hill was arrested along with UCLA teammates LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley in November 2017 on charges of shoplifting in China.

These players were also two other UCLA players. It is worth mentioning that he was suspended for the 2017-18 season, but returned to the program the following season and appeared in 77 games during his career with the Bruins, averaging 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest.

