Saudi Arabia Plans the Most Difficult Motorsport Rally on Earth

The Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) sheds light on the requirements for the largest motorsports rally in the world and at the same time shows the best that Saudi Arabia has to offer. Talented athletes traversing terrain on motorcycles, quads, cars, UTVs, or trucks.

But the challenge isn’t just for the contestants and it doesn’t start at the start line … it actually starts months in advance for the crowd of organizers planning an exciting and challenging but safe rally raid. It starts with experts examining the vehicle classes going into the race for the appropriate terrain.

In the case of extensive sand and dune areas, every possible route is meticulously evaluated before the final. The draft is written and checked. CAREFUL PLANNING Creating the route for the Saudi Arabian Dakar Rally requires a lot of cooperation between various ministries and regulatory agencies.

The preparation is essentially divided into three stages: planning, exploration and “fine-tuning” the route. The planning is led by the SAMF under the direction of HRH Prince Khalid and the rally management committee under the direction of David Castera, Dakar Rally Race Director.

Planning the motorsports races

When planning, the details of each stage of the rally are carefully evaluated, taking into account the location and terrain as well as the sporting practicability of the route. The mission of the Dakar Rally is to put the driver and driver to the test, testing not only their navigation skills, but also their endurance and perseverance.

However, from a marketing perspective, it is also important to take participants through various locations of cultural and historical importance to showcase the beauty of the desert, beaches and landmarks of the kingdom. The deserts of Saudi Arabia for about 24 days, during which they study the 12 stages of the rally carefully.

Each stage takes about two days to assess. The site is inspected to ensure that the various vehicles involved can navigate safely and without any natural damage or archaeological structures. The logistics are also determined with the original location of the selected temporary accommodation camps. For More details please visit https://www.dakar.com/en/

After months of planning and exploration, the organizers put the finishing touches on the route. Regarding the importance of choosing the right route for the Dakar Rally, His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al Faisal, President of the SAMF said: “The Dakar Rally is considered the most difficult and demanding motor sport event in the world, but it is also important for the organizers involved a major challenge as they organized an event that will test the physical and mental stamina of the participants.

Developing the sports industry

Landmark of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the whole world. He added: “We could not have realized the potential of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia or this success without the full support of the Guardian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may God protect him, and His Royal Highness Prince, Heir Mohammed Bin Salman We also appreciate the trust of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki AlFaisal, Minister of Sports of Saudi Arabia, and commitment to Vision 2030 to develop and support the sports industry.

We would also like to thank all the young men and women who were involved in this endeavor, as well as the members of the SAMF. HR Prince Khalid concluded: “We always strive to organize the best events in the world of motorsport and to welcome fans from all over the world.

As the kingdom has hosted the Dakar Rally for two years, we are now looking forward to the presentation of our third event, the 2022 edition. We look forward to welcoming the teams again.

The scale is due not only to the commitment of the organizers, but also to the numerous authorities involved, such as the Ministry of Sports and the General Directorate of Civil Defense of Saudi Arabia, to ensure that the event is safe for everyone.

The 2021 competition saw the first edition of the “Dakar Classic”, a unique new category aimed at competitors with vehicles manufactured before 2000 that attracted 24 participants who were in “classic” vehicles such as a VW Beetle, a Peugeot 504, a Porsche 911 and Sunhill buggies.

Understandably, this category does not follow the same path as the major competing categories.