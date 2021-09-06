Mercedes Formula One Won’t Sign Albon Without Red Bull Release

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff announced Saturday Red Bull must release Alexander Albon from his contract if he is to return to racing with Mercedes next season

Toto Wolff said Mercedes-powered Williams will require another driver if, true to form, youthful Briton George Russell moves to Mercedes next season close by multiple times title holder Lewis Hamilton.

“It’s interesting to have a 100% Red Bull driver on a Mercedes power unit, so I’m glad to work with him as long as they let him liberated from his Red Bull contract,” the Austrian told journalists at the Dutch Grand Prix when gotten some information about Albon.

The 25-year-old Thai, dropped by Red Bull Racing toward the finish of last year yet at the same time under agreement and presently contending in the German Touring Cars (DTM), is a main competitor for the Williams seat.

Mercedes are likewise pushing their new Formula E champion Nyck de Vries, notwithstanding, and Red Bull manager Christian Horner said on Friday he dreaded Mercedes would attempt to impede Albon’s turn.

“Clearly there’s a couple of obstacles. He (Albon) has had around four calls advising him not to go there from the group nearby (Mercedes). I advised him to overlook them,” said Horner.

Accomplished Formula One driver

Wolff said Mercedes were supporting de Vries however the Dutch driver was “his own free specialist” in dealings.

“Nyck is a Mercedes works driver in Formula E however I won’t ever hinder Nyck to drive in Formula One,” he said.

“We have no administration contract with him, neither do we have a choice of taking him back and accordingly Nyck can drive in any group.”

Ferrari-controlled Alfa Romeo have an opportunity with Kimi Raikkonen’s retirement, despite the fact that Valtteri Bottas is relied upon to move from Mercedes to take it.

The other opening at Alfa is as of now involved by Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, who qualified a noteworthy seventh at Zandvoort on Saturday.

Alfa group manager Fred Vasseur has demonstrated he would prefer to have an accomplished driver than a total new kid on the block, with significant standard changes coming one year from now.