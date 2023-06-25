79th Colorado Rockies Game Thread: Griffin Canning vs. Chase Anderson

(CTN News) – I hope that the Rockies will be able to turn the tide with one swing.

The Rockies, who have lost eight consecutive games and fourteen of their last 17, won their come-from-behind victory against the Angels on Friday night with a grand slam by Elias D«az.

There had also been a drought of 256 consecutive games without a grand slam for the Colorado Rockies (dating back to September 10, 2021) prior to the four-run homer.

In what was the first time Ohtani ever hit a home run at Coors Field in a regular season game, Ohtani was a triple shy of the cycle.

A home run from Mike Trout in the fifth inning helped the Angels take a 4-2 lead. As the Rockies rallied to add one more run in the sixth inning, D’Az’s had added four runs of their own.

During this time, the bullpen shut down the Angels from the sixth inning onwards.

The Rockies will now be looking to keep the winning streak going in tonight’s game two against Shohei Ohtani and the rest of the team.

It will be Chase Anderson (0-1, 4.12) who takes the mound for the Rockies in this game. Anderson has yet to pick up his first win as a Rockie, despite making eight starts since joining the club in May.

In his first five starts, he pitched at least five innings and did not allow more than three runs in any of those starts. It has been a bit rough for him in his last two starts.

The only time that he made it to 4 13 innings was against the Red Sox when he gave up three runs in 4 13 innings.

As a result of his poor performance in his last start against the Braves, he gave up seven runs – including two home runs – in three innings as well as losing 14-6 in a blowout defeat.

The Angels will be facing Griffin Canning (5-2, 4.40 ERA) on the mound for this game. The 27-year-old right-handed pitcher is in his fourth season in the Major League Baseball, all with Los Angeles.

As of now, he is 3-0, and the Angels are 4-1 in his last five starts, as he has pitched at least five innings in each of them and he has put up a 2.70 ERA in those five starts.

He has faced the Rockies once in his career, throwing 5 23 innings in a no decision after allowing three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk in a no decision.

He will be back in the cleanup spot and will look to continue the strong year he has had so far.

