Pakistan’s Athlete Arshad Nadeem Wins Gold Medal For Pakistan At Commonwealth Games
Pakistan’s Athlete Arshad Nadeem Wins Gold Medal For Pakistan At Commonwealth Games

Published

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Pakistan's athlete Arshad Nadeem Wins Gold Medal For Pakistan At Commonwealth Games

(CTN News) – Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s star javelin thrower, won a gold medal for the country during the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday morning.

In the first round of the javelin throw final, Arshad Nadeem threw 86.81 meters, setting a record.

As a result of his second attempt, Arshad broke his own record with an 88m throw, followed by an 85.09m throw in his fourth attempt, which allowed him to remain at the top of the list.

With her fifth attempt, the Olympian set a new CWG record of 90.18m and became the first Pakistani to hold the record.

Arshad Nadeem defeated India’s Neeraj Chopra’s 87.58m Olympic throw and 88.13m World Athletics Championship throw.

Pakistan has won two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022. A record lift of 405kg won Pakistan’s weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

After his historic achievement, Arshad Nadeem thanked the nation for praying for his success in an interview with Geo News.

“I have been awarded a gold medal as a result of the prayers of the nation,” he said.

Although he suffered elbow and knee injuries, Arshad Nadeem was very happy to win gold. “However, I thanked my training physicians.”

Athlete also thanked Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for providing him with facilities.

As a result of an injury, Nadeem also missed the participation of India’s Neeraj Chopra.

