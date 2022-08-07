Liverpool Ties Fulham 2-2 in Premier League Opener

Liverpool F.C. came from behind twice against newly promoted Fulham to eke out a 2-2 draw in a thrilling start to the Premier League season on Saturday.

Darwin Nunez made a huge impact off the bench in his Premier League debut to assist Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic twice.

After joining Anfield in a deal worth up to 100 million euros from Benfica, the Uruguayan levelled at 1-1 and then teed up Mohamed Salah for the equalizer.

In a match that was billed as an early showdown between title contenders, Liverpool beat Manchester City to win the Community Shield.

Despite this, the Reds were punished for a sluggish performance in the first hour, resulting in two points conceded.

The Fulham striker scored 43 goals in as many games last season as they won the Championship title, and he stabbed just wide in the first minute to give Liverpool an early warning.

Liverpool Flickers Back to Life

Mitrovic outmuscled Trent Alexander-Arnold at the back post to head Kenny Tete’s cross into the net on 32 minutes, much to Jurgen Klopp’s frustration on the touchline.

Luis Diaz struck against the post from a narrow-angle as Liverpool flickered into life before the break.

Nunez was the only player to consistently threaten the Champions League finalists until he entered the picture.

After being fed the ball by Fulham’s goalkeeper Nunez, Neeskens Kebano missed the inside of the post after being fed the ball.

Liverpool’s new striker, Marek Rodak, saved an audacious flick from Salah’s cross at the other end.

On 26 minutes from time, Nunez’s first Premier League goal came from a replica move as he backheeled in from Salah’s low cross.

At that point, only one winner was apparent, but Mitrovic used some surprising footwork to turn Virgil van Dijk, who clipped the Serbian striker inside the box.

Mitrovic coolly slotted the resulting penalty low past Alisson Becker, but Fulham failed to hold out in the final 18 minutes for a famous win.

Salah eventually scored on the opening weekend of the Premier League for a sixth consecutive season. This was after another long ball into the box toward Nunez caused panic in the Fulham defence.

Jordan Henderson’s long-range strike came back off the crossbar five minutes into stoppage time, giving Liverpool a chance to win.

The point Fulham earned was the least Fulham deserved in their bid to avoid relegation for a fourth consecutive season.