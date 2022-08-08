Sports
Manchester United Suffer 2-1 Loss to a Savvy Brighton
Ronaldo Couldn’t Help Manchester United
Mac Allister slipped and guided the ball into his own net due to a poor decision by Robert Sanchez, who had made some fine saves.
Having failed to clear the ball from the corner, the goalkeeper hit the ball off Mac Allister and into his net as it bobbled towards his net a second time.
Brighton coach Graham Potter said, “It was a great performance and a deserved win. A great start.”
When we had the chance, we pressed and put them under pressure. We were positive and brave, and the boys gave everything they had. I thought our first-half performance was fantastic.”
