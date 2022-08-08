Connect with us

Manchester United Suffer 2-1 Loss to a Savvy Brighton

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag’s introduction to the Premier League got off to a nightmare start on Sunday as the Red Devils lost 2-1 to Brighton.
Manchester United was totally outplayed in that opening period by Graham Potter’s side, who beat them 4-0 at the Amex Stadium in May.
 
The red devils could not convert any chances, giving Brighton their first-ever win at Old Trafford.
United increased its pressure in the second half. Cristiano Ronaldo, who had come off the bench, set up Marcus Rashford, but he failed to convert both opportunities.
The 37-year-old had a negligible impact on helping Manchester United. Another from Portugal, Diogo Dalot, created the confusion that led to a Manchester United goal. As the game progressed, Brighton appeared more likely to score.

Brighton outplayed Manchester United

Ronaldo Couldn’t Help Manchester United

Mac Allister slipped and guided the ball into his own net due to a poor decision by Robert Sanchez, who had made some fine saves.

Having failed to clear the ball from the corner, the goalkeeper hit the ball off Mac Allister and into his net as it bobbled towards his net a second time.

Brighton coach Graham Potter said, “It was a great performance and a deserved win. A great start.”

When we had the chance, we pressed and put them under pressure. We were positive and brave, and the boys gave everything they had. I thought our first-half performance was fantastic.”
