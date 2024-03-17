(CTN News) – A 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday resulted in Tottenham missing out on the opportunity to move into fourth place in the Premier League having conceded two goals to Rodrigo Muniz.

It was Muniz’s second goal in seven appearances in the top division in addition to the Brazilian’s first one of the season, which took his tally to seven goals in his last seven appearances in the top flight.

Tottenham Hotspur could move above Aston Villa into fourth place at least for one night. Villa will play West Ham on Sunday.

The in-form Muniz, who found herself in a pocket of space behind the Fulham goal, looked set to strike an early blow through Fulham. Andreas Pereira’s rebound narrowly missed Guglielmo Vicario’s right post after Cristian Romero blocked his initial shot after Andreas Pereira’s initial shot was blocked by him.

There was no stopping the hosts’ momentum. After Romero was called to action once again to block Pereira’s close-range effort, Fulham Muniz proved to be a handful when he outmuscled Radu Dragusin with his back turned to the goal, setting the tone for a physical contest.

When left back Antonee Robinson broke away in the 42nd minute and played a perfect ball across the face of the area to the dangerous Muniz, Fulham scored the opening goal of the game. It was just a matter of taking a touch for the Brazilian forward to power home a finish into the left-hand corner of the net.

The Cottagers doubled their lead when Timothy Castagne, who had been marauding forward, sent in a cross that was headed in by Lukic, who had made a late surge into the box following a strong run. A second time, the Fulham ball flew past the helpless Vicario before crashing to the ground.

Muniz’s spectacular run of form had another twist. Despite the fact that the striker had been well positioned in the box, he was unable to grab the loose ball and claimed his second goal in the 61st minute. However, just minutes later when he was replaced, he was serenaded with a standing ovation.

When substitute Fulham Raul Jimenez interfered with Joao Palhinha’s attempt to score a fourth, it was ruled out for offside, since Palhinha thought he had added a fourth.

