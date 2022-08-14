Connect with us

Sports

Nina Nunes Announces Her Retirement After Winning The UFC San Diego
Advertisement

News Video Sports

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga Openers Ends in 0-0 Draw

Sports

Prediction Of The Premier League By Sutton-Emerson

News Sports

Chicago Bears Defeat Chiefs In Preseason Opener

News Video Sports

Manchester United Humiliated by Brentford 4-0

Sports

Milan vs Udinese - Where To Watch Live And Online The Serie A

Sports

Aston Villa vs Everton - Ups And Down Of The Match And The Results

Sports

Freiburg Was Beaten In The Bundesliga By Borussia Dortmund 3-1

Sports

Bill Russell's No. 6 has become one of the rare retired jersey numbers

Sports

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Live Updates, Highlights And Scorecard

Sports

Fabra, Worst Qualified Boca At Argentine Cup 1-0

News Video Sports

Prison Inmates in Thailand Muay Thai Fight for Freedom

Sports

James White Announced His Retirement From The Patriots

Sports

Do Liverpool have issues with Squad Depth in 2022/23 season?

Sports

Do Liverpool Have Issues With Squad Depth In 2022/23 Season?

News Sports

Is Jason Heyward's Career In Chicago Is Over?

News Sports

Chris Sale Fractures His Wrist And Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

News Sports

Colin Kaepernick Cheated The NFL By Taking Money

News Sports

Roquan Smith, is Dissatisfied For Negotiations On A New Contract With The Bears

Sports

5 Greatest Accomplishments In Tom Brady's Career

Sports

Nina Nunes Announces Her Retirement After Winning The UFC San Diego

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Nina Nunes

(CTN News) –  There is no better way to end your career than on a high note than with Nina Nunes. After a split decision win over Cynthia Calvillo, the 12-year veteran announced her retirement on Saturday at UFC San Diego.

In a symbolic gesture of retirement, Nunes left her gloves in the center of the octagon, then confirmed her decision with interviewer Daniel Cormier.

As a fighter, Nina Nunes believes he has achieved what he set out to accomplish. As a hobby, it started out as a project. It took me a long time to get here. The focus for me is coaching and bringing up those girls who are struggling right now.

The 36-year-old said she and her wife Amanda Nunes would like to have more children and grow their family. Currently, they have a daughter named Raegan.

Except for competing at 125 pounds for the first time, Saturday’s win was a textbook performance from Nunes. For the majority of the three-round fight, the striking specialist consistently beat Calvillo to the punch in the stand-up exchanges.

As a result of the win, Nina Nunes snapped a two-fight skid that dated back to June of last year.

She finished her professional career with an 11-7 record and a 5-4 record in the UFC, including victories over one-time strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill.

Related CTN News:

Is Jason Heyward’s Career In Chicago Is Over?

Roquan Smith, is Dissatisfied For Negotiations On A New Contract With The Bears

5 Greatest Accomplishments In Tom Brady’s Career
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish