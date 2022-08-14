Nina Nunes Announces Her Retirement After Winning The UFC San Diego

(CTN News) – There is no better way to end your career than on a high note than with Nina Nunes. After a split decision win over Cynthia Calvillo, the 12-year veteran announced her retirement on Saturday at UFC San Diego.

In a symbolic gesture of retirement, Nunes left her gloves in the center of the octagon, then confirmed her decision with interviewer Daniel Cormier.

As a fighter, Nina Nunes believes he has achieved what he set out to accomplish. As a hobby, it started out as a project. It took me a long time to get here. The focus for me is coaching and bringing up those girls who are struggling right now.

The 36-year-old said she and her wife Amanda Nunes would like to have more children and grow their family. Currently, they have a daughter named Raegan.

Except for competing at 125 pounds for the first time, Saturday’s win was a textbook performance from Nunes. For the majority of the three-round fight, the striking specialist consistently beat Calvillo to the punch in the stand-up exchanges.

As a result of the win, Nina Nunes snapped a two-fight skid that dated back to June of last year.

She finished her professional career with an 11-7 record and a 5-4 record in the UFC, including victories over one-time strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill.

