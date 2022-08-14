Premier League: Manchester City Wins 4-0 Over Bournemouth

Premier League Manchester City eased past newly-promoted Bournemouth to record a 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on Saturday.

After beating West Ham United in their opening league game last week, the Premier League champions continued their winning streak according to manchester city news.

Unlike last week, Bournemouth were unable to replicate their performance against Aston Villa.

During the first half, Haaland’s home debut was instrumental to the opening goal, as he brushed past two defenders to set up Gundogan.

De Bruyne doubled the hosts’ lead with an elegant finish into the bottom corner after 31 minutes.

Just before the break, the Belgian international provided the assist for Foden’s third goal.

Despite a quieter second half, City added a fourth when Lerma converted Joao Cancelo’s cross with 10 minutes remaining.

Bournemouth coach Scott Parker told ESPN, “The game was the game today”. “It was a different level against a world-class team today. I’m pleased with the way the team reacted.”

Premier League Table: Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leicester

Also on Saturday in the Premier League, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke of Gabriel Jesus’ positive impact on the team after he netted two goals on his home debut.

After joining from Manchester City for a reported £45 million, Jesus scored twice in the first half and assisted Granit Xhaka and fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli.

It was a shame the 25-year-old was substituted late on, as he could have scored a hat-trick.

He scored two goals and got two assists, but he is still disappointed because he thinks he should have scored four goals, said Arteta, who worked with Jesus at Manchester City.

It’s the standard, it’s the mentality. You need to move up.”

On Saturday, Arsenal’s free-flowing attack showed Jesus’ influence on his team mates.

Despite struggling to earn a starting position, Jesus gave Leicester’s defenders a torrid time as he showed the kind of form that earned him many fans at City.

I’ve never played defense, but I can imagine it wouldn’t be fun. He’s so mobile, so intuitive, always sharp and proactive to play at any moment or phase in the game, which is a definite threat,” Arteta told ESPN.

“The way he talks to his teammates, the way he connects, I think it’s very natural, but at the same time, I think it’s pretty impressive to be able to do it all that quickly.”

Arteta knows he must manage Jesus carefully to keep him at his best as Arsenal chase a top-four return.

He said, “That’s why we took him off”. In the last two seasons, he made 18 starts, and we are going to ask a lot of him, so we need to manage his workload accordingly.”

When William Saliba scored an own goal early in the second half, the mood around the stadium was buoyant, and Arteta praised the fans’ reaction.

Arteta told reporters, “What they did with William Saliba after the own goal is something I’ve never seen before.”

In that sense, it shows connection and willingness to be there for each other when it matters and when it’s difficult.

I was really proud to play in front of them because it was a very special experience.”