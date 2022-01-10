Connect with us

NFL Draft Order 2022 - Here’s the NFL Draft Order Entering the Playoffs
NFL Draft Order 2022 – Here’s the NFL Draft Order Entering the Playoffs

NFL Draft Order

Table of Contents (Quick Navigation)

Following Week 18, the NFL Draft order for 2022 is set, and we already know the Philadelphia Eagles are the first pick.

A result of two smart trades, the Eagles, who are already a playoff team, have an astonishing three first-round picks this year. As a result of the Carson Wentz trade, Philadelphia has not only its own top pick but also Miami’s (which is obtained through a pre-draft trade in 2021) and Indianapolis’. The class of 2022 is deep and could be a defining moment for Philadelphia to make significant upgrades even though none of the picks are in the Top 10. It could be a turning point for an already great team.

Minnesota had three picks in 2013, and Xavier Rhodes, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Sharrif Floyd were all selected. The Vikings didn’t draft a single superstar, with Rhodes and Patterson now on other teams. After several injury-plagued seasons, Floyd retired from the NFL after a promising start. The Eagles will hope for better luck this year.

Must Read: NFL Playoff Picture 2022: AFC and NFC Wild Card Races for Week 18

NFL Draft order 2022

here’s the complete first-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)
  2. Detroit Lions (3-13-1)
  3. Houston Texans (4-13)
  4. New York Jets (4-13)
  5. New York Giants (4-13)
  6. Carolina Panthers (5-12)
  7. New York Giants From Chicago Bears (6-11) in 2021 trade to select Justin Fields
  8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
  9. Denver Broncos (7-10)
  10. New York Jets From Seattle Seahawks (7-10) in Jamal Adams trade
  11. Washington Football Team (7-10)
  12. Minnesota Vikings (8-9)
  13. Cleveland Browns (8-9)
  14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)
  15. Philadelphia Eagles From Miami Dolphins (9-8) in 2021 trade to select Jaylen Waddle
  16. Philadelphia Eagles From Indianapolis Colts (9-8) trade for Carson Wentz
  17. Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)
  18. New Orleans Saints (9-8)
  19. Philadelphia Eagles *
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers *
  21. New England Patriots *
  22. Miami Dolphins * From San Francisco 49ers in 2021 trade to select Trey Lance
  23. Las Vegas Raiders *
  24. Arizona Cardinals *
  25. Cincinnati Bengals **
  26. Buffalo Bills **
  27. Detroit Lions From Los Angeles Rams in Matthew Stafford trade **
  28. Dallas Cowboys **
  29. Kansas City Chiefs ***
  30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ***
  31. Tennessee Titans ****
  32. Green Bay Packers *****

Notes:

With the trade of Carson Wentz, the Eagles currently own three first-round picks, including the Colts’ first-round pick. Wentz must play *75 percent of snaps for the pick to turn into a first-rounder, OR Wentz must play *70 percent of snaps and Indianapolis must make the playoffs, which had been met as of Week 16.

As part of the in-draft trade, Chicago made to select quarterback Justin Fields in 2021, the Giants now hold the Bears’ first-round pick.

In a predraft trade, the Dolphins acquired the 49ers’ first-round pick. Trey Lance was selected by San Francisco at No. 3 overall in 2021.

With the Jamal Adams trade, the Jets acquired the Seahawks’ 2020 first-round pick.

The NFL playoff picture currently includes picks 19 through 32.

