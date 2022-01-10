Sports
NFL Draft Order 2022 – Here’s the NFL Draft Order Entering the Playoffs
Following Week 18, the NFL Draft order for 2022 is set, and we already know the Philadelphia Eagles are the first pick.
A result of two smart trades, the Eagles, who are already a playoff team, have an astonishing three first-round picks this year. As a result of the Carson Wentz trade, Philadelphia has not only its own top pick but also Miami’s (which is obtained through a pre-draft trade in 2021) and Indianapolis’. The class of 2022 is deep and could be a defining moment for Philadelphia to make significant upgrades even though none of the picks are in the Top 10. It could be a turning point for an already great team.
Minnesota had three picks in 2013, and Xavier Rhodes, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Sharrif Floyd were all selected. The Vikings didn’t draft a single superstar, with Rhodes and Patterson now on other teams. After several injury-plagued seasons, Floyd retired from the NFL after a promising start. The Eagles will hope for better luck this year.
Must Read: NFL Playoff Picture 2022: AFC and NFC Wild Card Races for Week 18
NFL Draft order 2022
here’s the complete first-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft.
- Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)
- Detroit Lions (3-13-1)
- Houston Texans (4-13)
- New York Jets (4-13)
- New York Giants (4-13)
- Carolina Panthers (5-12)
- New York Giants From Chicago Bears (6-11) in 2021 trade to select Justin Fields
- Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
- Denver Broncos (7-10)
- New York Jets From Seattle Seahawks (7-10) in Jamal Adams trade
- Washington Football Team (7-10)
- Minnesota Vikings (8-9)
- Cleveland Browns (8-9)
- Baltimore Ravens (8-9)
- Philadelphia Eagles From Miami Dolphins (9-8) in 2021 trade to select Jaylen Waddle
- Philadelphia Eagles From Indianapolis Colts (9-8) trade for Carson Wentz
- Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)
- New Orleans Saints (9-8)
- Philadelphia Eagles *
- Pittsburgh Steelers *
- New England Patriots *
- Miami Dolphins * From San Francisco 49ers in 2021 trade to select Trey Lance
- Las Vegas Raiders *
- Arizona Cardinals *
- Cincinnati Bengals **
- Buffalo Bills **
- Detroit Lions From Los Angeles Rams in Matthew Stafford trade **
- Dallas Cowboys **
- Kansas City Chiefs ***
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers ***
- Tennessee Titans ****
- Green Bay Packers *****
Notes:
With the trade of Carson Wentz, the Eagles currently own three first-round picks, including the Colts’ first-round pick. Wentz must play *75 percent of snaps for the pick to turn into a first-rounder, OR Wentz must play *70 percent of snaps and Indianapolis must make the playoffs, which had been met as of Week 16.
As part of the in-draft trade, Chicago made to select quarterback Justin Fields in 2021, the Giants now hold the Bears’ first-round pick.
In a predraft trade, the Dolphins acquired the 49ers’ first-round pick. Trey Lance was selected by San Francisco at No. 3 overall in 2021.
With the Jamal Adams trade, the Jets acquired the Seahawks’ 2020 first-round pick.
The NFL playoff picture currently includes picks 19 through 32.
Also Check:
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: AFC and NFC Wild Card Races for Week 18
NFL Playoff Schedule 2022: AFC, NFC Brackets and Picks
Kraft will Pay you $20 if you Don’t Make Cheesecake this Holiday
David Cameron Chairs his Final Cabinet Meeting before Steppin
Thailand’s Saranporn Langkulgasettrin Wins CLPGA
People Also Read
NFL Draft Order 2022 – Here’s the NFL Draft Order Entering the Playoffs
Dexter New Blood Season 2, Here’s is Everything You Need to Know
Deltacron: Learn All About A New Delta-Omicron Mutation Found In Cyprus
Hotel Threatens Guest with Lawsuit Over Agoda Bookings Review