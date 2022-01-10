NFL Draft Order 2022 – Here’s the NFL Draft Order Entering the Playoffs

Following Week 18, the NFL Draft order for 2022 is set, and we already know the Philadelphia Eagles are the first pick.

A result of two smart trades, the Eagles, who are already a playoff team, have an astonishing three first-round picks this year. As a result of the Carson Wentz trade, Philadelphia has not only its own top pick but also Miami’s (which is obtained through a pre-draft trade in 2021) and Indianapolis’. The class of 2022 is deep and could be a defining moment for Philadelphia to make significant upgrades even though none of the picks are in the Top 10. It could be a turning point for an already great team.

Minnesota had three picks in 2013, and Xavier Rhodes, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Sharrif Floyd were all selected. The Vikings didn’t draft a single superstar, with Rhodes and Patterson now on other teams. After several injury-plagued seasons, Floyd retired from the NFL after a promising start. The Eagles will hope for better luck this year.

NFL Draft order 2022

here’s the complete first-round order for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14) Detroit Lions (3-13-1) Houston Texans (4-13) New York Jets (4-13) New York Giants (4-13) Carolina Panthers (5-12) New York Giants From Chicago Bears (6-11) in 2021 trade to select Justin Fields Atlanta Falcons (7-10) Denver Broncos (7-10) New York Jets From Seattle Seahawks (7-10) in Jamal Adams trade Washington Football Team (7-10) Minnesota Vikings (8-9) Cleveland Browns (8-9) Baltimore Ravens (8-9) Philadelphia Eagles From Miami Dolphins (9-8) in 2021 trade to select Jaylen Waddle Philadelphia Eagles From Indianapolis Colts (9-8) trade for Carson Wentz Los Angeles Chargers (9-8) New Orleans Saints (9-8) Philadelphia Eagles * Pittsburgh Steelers * New England Patriots * Miami Dolphins * From San Francisco 49ers in 2021 trade to select Trey Lance Las Vegas Raiders * Arizona Cardinals * Cincinnati Bengals ** Buffalo Bills ** Detroit Lions From Los Angeles Rams in Matthew Stafford trade ** Dallas Cowboys ** Kansas City Chiefs *** Tampa Bay Buccaneers *** Tennessee Titans **** Green Bay Packers *****

Notes:

With the trade of Carson Wentz, the Eagles currently own three first-round picks, including the Colts’ first-round pick. Wentz must play *75 percent of snaps for the pick to turn into a first-rounder, OR Wentz must play *70 percent of snaps and Indianapolis must make the playoffs, which had been met as of Week 16.

As part of the in-draft trade, Chicago made to select quarterback Justin Fields in 2021, the Giants now hold the Bears’ first-round pick.

In a predraft trade, the Dolphins acquired the 49ers’ first-round pick. Trey Lance was selected by San Francisco at No. 3 overall in 2021.

With the Jamal Adams trade, the Jets acquired the Seahawks’ 2020 first-round pick.

The NFL playoff picture currently includes picks 19 through 32.

