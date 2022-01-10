Dwayne Hickman, Who Played Dobie Gillis, Dies at 87

During his time as governor of Arkansas, former President Bill Clinton met actor Dwayne Hickman, who played the title character in The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis from 1959-63. Parkinson’s disease complications caused Hickman’s death at his Los Angeles home on Sunday. According to a statement from the family, he was surrounded by family members when he died.

He began to study painting in the late 1980s

Throughout the 1970s, Hickman’s TV and movie career ebbed and flowed. After working as a talent director at Howard Hughes’ Las Vegas Landmark Hotel, he became a program director for CBS, overseeing M.A.S.H., Dukes of Hazzard, Designing Women, and Maude, according to The Associated Press. In the late 1980s, he started studying painting. Many people, however, thought of him as Gillis, the lovesick teenager who never quite got the girl.

In 2003, during a St. Louis exhibition of his paintings, Hickman told a reporter, “Now it’s nice.” “It’s always nice to see how much Dobie Gillis meant to so many baby boomers.”

Like his elder brother Darryl Hickman, he began acting in childhood

Born in Los Angeles in 1934, Hickman began acting at an early age, just like his brother, veteran character actor Darryl Hickman. When he was studying art and architecture at Loyola University in 1950, his old agent called to offer him a role on The Bob Cummings Show, which ran from 1955 to 1959.

With its clever scripts and cast that included Bob Denver, Warren Beatty, and Tuesday Weld, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis became an instant hit. Gillis spent the entire show attempting to win over one girl after another – then ruminating about his failures and life in front of Rodin’s “The Thinker” – never realizing that he had his own unrequited lover: Zelda Gilroy, played by Sheila James Kuehl. Kuehl, who served several terms in the California Senate, referred to Hickman as “a gentleman to the end.”

Zelda still loves Dobie.

I am so deeply saddened at the news that my dear friend over a 62-year span, and Many Loves of Dobie Gillis co-star, Dwayne Hickman, passed away this morning from complications of Parkinson’s disease. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/tT4aVZFJTk — Sheila Kuehl (@SheilaKuehl) January 9, 2022

