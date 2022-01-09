Connect with us

NFL Playoff Schedule 2022: AFC, NFC Brackets and Picks
La Liga 2022: Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia - Goals and Highlights

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Leave Manchester United in 2022

FA Cup - What Will be the Prize Money For the FA Cup Winners in 2022?

FA Cup Matches 2022: When is the FA Cup 3rd Round & 4th Round?

Clinton Portis - Ex-NFL Star Clinton Portis Sent to Prison For Fraud

Wiziwig - Watch Free Live NFL, Rugby, Baseball, Basketball

Warriors vs Pelicans: Prediction, Point Spread & Odds

Wizards Broadcaster Apologizes for Misidentifying Kevin Porter Jr.'s Father

Novak Djokovic - Why Was Novak Djokovic Denied Entry to Australia?

Published

2 hours ago

on

NFL

NFL playoffs 2022 are just around the corner. There is one more game week left in the regular season, and only three playoff spots are still available. The playoff field will be determined after 16 games, two on Saturday and 14 on Sunday.

Six of the eight divisions have been decided, which clarifies the playoff picture. In addition to owning the No. 1 seed, the Packers were also awarded a bye in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

The AFC’s top seed is still up for grabs, though, with four teams still in the race. As of yet, nobody has been crowned champion in the AFC East or NFC West.

What teams remain in contention? What could happen in the postseason? Which matchups are most important in Week 18? Find out.

Related: NFL Playoff Picture 2022: AFC and NFC Wild Card Races for Week 18

Week 18 Schedule

Saturday, January 8

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday, January 9

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Playoff Field and Week 18 Scenarios

AFC

Tennessee Titans 11-5 (Z)

Kansas City Chiefs 11-5 (Z)

Cincinnati Bengals 10-6 (Z)

Buffalo Bills 10-6 (X)

New England Patriots 10-6 (X)

Indianapolis Colts 9-7

Los Angeles Chargers 9-7

Las Vegas Raiders 9-7

Pittsburgh Steelers 8-7-1

With a win or loss from the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and New England Patriots, the Tennessee Titans can clinch the top spot in the AFC. By beating the Titans or losing to them, Kansas City can clinch the top spot.

Though they need help, the Bengals and Patriots are in the hunt for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Buffalo Bills can win the AFC East with a win or a loss for the Patriots. A win for New England and a loss for the Bills—or both teams losing.

Indianapolis Colts need only beat the Jacksonville Jaguars to qualify for the AFC wild-card game. To close out the regular season, the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will play a win-and-in matchup.

Neither the Steelers nor Ravens are mathematically out of the running. They still need a lot of help, including an upset by Jacksonville over Indianapolis.

NFC

Green Bay Packers 13-3 (Z, Y)

Los Angeles Rams 12-4 (X)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12-4 (Z)

Dallas Cowboys 11-5 (Z)

Arizona Cardinals 11-5 (X)

San Francisco 49ers 9-7

Philadelphia Eagles 9-7 (X)

New Orleans Saints 8-8

Key Matchups of Week 18 and Latest Super Bowl Odds

Week 18 will be dominated by elimination games. There are virtually must-win scenarios for the Colts, Raiders, Chargers, 49ers, and Saints. The Steelers-Ravens matchup will become important if the Colts fail to beat lowly Jacksonville, which may be more interested in securing the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft than playing spoiler.

Latest Super Bowl Odds

Green Bay Packers 19-5

Kansas City Chiefs 5-1

Buffalo Bills 15-2

Los Angeles Rams 17-2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-1

Dallas Cowboys 11-1

Tennessee Titans 12-1

New England Patriots 16-1

Indianapolis Colts 18-1

Arizona Cardinals 20-1

Cincinnati Bengals 20-1

San Francisco 49ers 35-1

Los Angeles Chargers 40-1

Philadelphia Eagles 50-1

Las Vegas Raiders 100-1

New Orleans Saints 130-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 400-1

Baltimore Ravens 400-1

NFL Playoff Schedule and Predictions for Wild-Card Brackets

Wild Card Round

Saturday, January 15

  • 4:35 p.m. ET: TBD
  • 8:15 p.m. ET: TBD

Sunday, January 16

  • 1:05 p.m. ET: TBD
  • 4:40 p.m. ET: TBD
  • 8:15 p.m. ET: TBD

Monday, January 17

  • 8:15 p.m. ET: TBD on ESPN

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 22

  • 4:25 p.m. ET: TBD
  • 8:15 p.m. ET: TBD

Sunday, January 23

  • 3:05 p.m. ET: TBD
  • 6:40 p.m. ET: TBD

Championship Weekend

Sunday, January 30

  • 3:05 p.m. ET: AFC on CBS
  • 6:40 p.m. ET: NFC on Fox

Super Bowl LVI

  • Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Predictions for Wild Card Weekend

AFC

  • Bye: 1. Tennessee Titans
  • No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs
  • No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals
  • No. 5 New England Patriots at No. 4 Buffalo Bills

NFC

  • Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers
  • No. 7 New Orleans Saints at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams
  • No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Predicted Super Bowl LVI Matchup

  • Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

