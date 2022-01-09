NFL Playoff Schedule 2022: AFC, NFC Brackets and Picks

NFL playoffs 2022 are just around the corner. There is one more game week left in the regular season, and only three playoff spots are still available. The playoff field will be determined after 16 games, two on Saturday and 14 on Sunday.

Six of the eight divisions have been decided, which clarifies the playoff picture. In addition to owning the No. 1 seed, the Packers were also awarded a bye in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

The AFC’s top seed is still up for grabs, though, with four teams still in the race. As of yet, nobody has been crowned champion in the AFC East or NFC West.

What teams remain in contention? What could happen in the postseason? Which matchups are most important in Week 18? Find out.

Related:

Week 18 Schedule

Saturday, January 8 Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN Sunday, January 9 Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Fox Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET on Fox Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET on Fox Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET on CBS Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET on CBS San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC Playoff Field and Week 18 Scenarios