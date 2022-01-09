Sports
NFL Playoff Schedule 2022: AFC, NFC Brackets and Picks
NFL playoffs 2022 are just around the corner. There is one more game week left in the regular season, and only three playoff spots are still available. The playoff field will be determined after 16 games, two on Saturday and 14 on Sunday.
Six of the eight divisions have been decided, which clarifies the playoff picture. In addition to owning the No. 1 seed, the Packers were also awarded a bye in the first round of the NFC playoffs.
The AFC’s top seed is still up for grabs, though, with four teams still in the race. As of yet, nobody has been crowned champion in the AFC East or NFC West.
What teams remain in contention? What could happen in the postseason? Which matchups are most important in Week 18? Find out.
Week 18 Schedule
Saturday, January 8
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
Sunday, January 9
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET on Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
Playoff Field and Week 18 Scenarios
AFC
Tennessee Titans 11-5 (Z)
Kansas City Chiefs 11-5 (Z)
Cincinnati Bengals 10-6 (Z)
Buffalo Bills 10-6 (X)
New England Patriots 10-6 (X)
Indianapolis Colts 9-7
Los Angeles Chargers 9-7
Las Vegas Raiders 9-7
Pittsburgh Steelers 8-7-1
With a win or loss from the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and New England Patriots, the Tennessee Titans can clinch the top spot in the AFC. By beating the Titans or losing to them, Kansas City can clinch the top spot.
Though they need help, the Bengals and Patriots are in the hunt for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Buffalo Bills can win the AFC East with a win or a loss for the Patriots. A win for New England and a loss for the Bills—or both teams losing.
Indianapolis Colts need only beat the Jacksonville Jaguars to qualify for the AFC wild-card game. To close out the regular season, the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will play a win-and-in matchup.
Neither the Steelers nor Ravens are mathematically out of the running. They still need a lot of help, including an upset by Jacksonville over Indianapolis.
NFC
Green Bay Packers 13-3 (Z, Y)
Los Angeles Rams 12-4 (X)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12-4 (Z)
Dallas Cowboys 11-5 (Z)
Arizona Cardinals 11-5 (X)
San Francisco 49ers 9-7
Philadelphia Eagles 9-7 (X)
New Orleans Saints 8-8
Key Matchups of Week 18 and Latest Super Bowl Odds
Latest Super Bowl Odds
Green Bay Packers 19-5
Kansas City Chiefs 5-1
Buffalo Bills 15-2
Los Angeles Rams 17-2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-1
Dallas Cowboys 11-1
Tennessee Titans 12-1
New England Patriots 16-1
Indianapolis Colts 18-1
Arizona Cardinals 20-1
Cincinnati Bengals 20-1
San Francisco 49ers 35-1
Los Angeles Chargers 40-1
Philadelphia Eagles 50-1
Las Vegas Raiders 100-1
New Orleans Saints 130-1
Pittsburgh Steelers 400-1
Baltimore Ravens 400-1
NFL Playoff Schedule and Predictions for Wild-Card Brackets
Wild Card Round
Saturday, January 15
- 4:35 p.m. ET: TBD
- 8:15 p.m. ET: TBD
Sunday, January 16
- 1:05 p.m. ET: TBD
- 4:40 p.m. ET: TBD
- 8:15 p.m. ET: TBD
Monday, January 17
- 8:15 p.m. ET: TBD on ESPN
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 22
- 4:25 p.m. ET: TBD
- 8:15 p.m. ET: TBD
Sunday, January 23
- 3:05 p.m. ET: TBD
- 6:40 p.m. ET: TBD
Championship Weekend
Sunday, January 30
- 3:05 p.m. ET: AFC on CBS
- 6:40 p.m. ET: NFC on Fox
Super Bowl LVI
- Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC
Predictions for Wild Card Weekend
AFC
- Bye: 1. Tennessee Titans
- No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs
- No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals
- No. 5 New England Patriots at No. 4 Buffalo Bills
NFC
- Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers
- No. 7 New Orleans Saints at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams
- No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys
Predicted Super Bowl LVI Matchup
- Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers
