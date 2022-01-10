Dexter New Blood Season 2, Here’s is Everything You Need to Know

Dexter New Blood Season 2 – Despite being marketed as a limited series, Dexter New Blood’s first season left plenty of stories untold, leaving the door open for a possible season 2. It was Michael C. Hall’s return to Dexter Morgan that redeemed the original show’s hated finale in Dexter New Blood. Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, sister Debra Morgan, and a few cameos from the original series also return in New Blood to add to their new lives in the fictional town of Iron Lake. Despite the conclusion of Dexter New Blood season 1, Harrison Morgan’s story remains unfinished.

Must Read: Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Watch Online on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon

Is Dexter New Blood Season 2 Renewed?

Showtime has yet to confirm ”Dexter New Blood season 2” or a spinoff series, but it seems likely to return. Clyde Phillips revealed to THR that if Showtime allows him to return to Dexter New Blood season 2 focusing on Harrison rather than Dexter, he would be on board. Scott Reynolds, the original series writer of Dexter, also revealed on Twitter that he will be making a big announcement Monday morning about the show. Many speculate this will be a spinoff. Dexter New Blood episode 9, “The Family Business,” was the highest-rated episode of the first season. Reynolds returning for a second season is a positive sign for the program. Considering the massive popularity of Dexter New Blood on Showtime, a second season or spinoff will be inevitable.

Dexter New Blood Season 2 Cast – Who Could Return?

Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan, the series’ main character, would have to return for Dexter New Blood season 2 or a spinoff. Dexter New Blood’s season 1 finale could also feature Julia Jones as Angela Bishop, Johnny Sequoyah as Audrey Bishop, David Zayas as Angel Batista, Oscar Wahlberg as Zach, Andrew Fama as Scott, and David Magidoff as Teddy. If Harrison has more flashbacks to his mother’s death, Dexter season 10 might also bring back John Lithgow as the Trinity Killer. It seems unlikely that Jennifer Carpenter will appear again in Dexter’s New Blood since she only appeared as Dexter’s imaginary conscience in the previous episode.

When Dexter New Blood Season 2 Could Release Predicted

”Dexter New Blood season 2” could be released as soon as late 2022 or early 2023 if it is announced on January 10 as suspected.

Also Check: