Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics Injury Reports are Finalized

For Game 3 of their second-round playoff series the Boston Celtics will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, and both teams have released their final injury reports for the game.

There will still be no Khris Middleton for the Bucks, while Sam Hauser will not be available for the Boston Celtics.

Additionally, the Boston Celtics have returned to the starting lineup the Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who missed the last game due to injury.

Despite the teams being tied at 1-1 in this series, it has been a thrilling match.

In the first game, the Bucks won by double-digits in Boston, and then the Celtics brought it back to blow out the Bucks in the second game.

Despite defeating the Brooklyn Nets (who have been led by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant) in the first round of the playoffs, the Boston Celtics came out on top.

In the meantime, the Bucks dominated the Chicago Bulls by winning five games in a row.